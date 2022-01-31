Official League Brand to Offer Alternative Sports Products

Official League may not have any official tie-ins with the major sports leagues, but it has some high-powered backers.

The Los Angeles-based company, which will launch on Wednesday, was founded by Alan Miller, founder of Collide Agency and co-owner of the Portland Pickles, a collegiate summer baseball league, along with Neil Leibman, co-owner and chief operating officer of the Texas Rangers, former Seattle Seahawks punter Jon Ryan, and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, as well as Top Tier Sports, a professional sports investment fund.

The brand is striving to create hats and apparel for professional and local sports teams featuring wearable art that give the products a streetwear edge.

“Sports fans of all teams deserve beautiful premium merchandise,” Miller said. “As team owners, we have been frustrated by design and supply issues that have been dominating our industry for too long. Now with Official League, we have the ability to bring our own brand of meaningful design and high-quality products to sports fans and arenas everywhere.”

Four limited-edition hats will be offered each month.

Official League will work with teams and local designers to create designs for the collections, which will be sold on the brand’s e-commerce site and at the teams’ retail stores. Limited-edition product as well as evergreen items will be offered.

Each month, Official League will partner with four teams from different sports leagues to create 100 hats that will be hand-numbered and offered for sale. The first drop, which will be available to fans through a public drawing on Friday and shipped on Feb. 10, will feature the baseball and soccer teams Portland Pickles, Cleburne Railroaders, Orange County Soccer Club and Venados de Mazatlán. The limited-edition hats will retail for $44.

There will also be four hat releases a month and apparel is expected to be offered beginning this summer.