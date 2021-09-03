OP Signs Licenses as 50th Anniversary Approaches

Ocean Pacific is gearing up for a milestone birthday in 2022.

The surf brand will turn 50 next year and in anticipation, its owner, Iconix Brand Group, has signed a number of multiyear deals across several categories including men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, swimwear and footwear. OP, which was founded by Jim Jenks to serve the needs of surfers in and out of the water, already has licenses with Clearvision for eyewear, 2B for fragrance, Rolling Thunder for skateboards, JS Royal for home decor and Himatsingka for beach towels.

The new deals include men’s and boys’ apparel with Castlewood Apparel for the U.S. and Canada. The collection will launch in spring of 2022 and will feature reinterpretations of classic styles such as corduroy shorts, swimwear and a new collection of outdoor apparel designed to reflect the brand’s laid-back California aesthetic.

“People are generally spending a lot more time outdoors. The OP brand is all about the outdoor active beach lifestyle. Our products will be built to catch the wave of this trend,” said Jeffrey Siskind, president of the Bernette Textile Co., a division of Castlewood Apparel.

In addition, Iconix has signed a deal with ACI International for men’s, women’s and children’s footwear that will also launch next spring in the U.S. and Canada. The line will range from flip-flops and sandals to clogs, aqua socks and canvas shoes to appeal to the brand’s beach lifestyle.

Iconix has turned to Amerex to become the new U.S. and Canadian women’s and children’s swimwear licensee. The company will offer up bright colors, tropical prints and vintage-inspired graphics for the collection that will launch next spring and retail for under $100 for one-pieces and $50 for separates.

Finally, One Step Up has been licensed to relaunch a line of women’s sports and activewear. “OP has been a household name since the ‘70s and has tremendous recognition to the American consumer,” said Harry Adjmi, CEO of One Step Up.

All of these categories will be targeted to mid-tier department and specialty stores as well as off-price retailers. They will also be sold online.

Bob Galvin, CEO of Iconix, said, “The timeless and timely appeal of the brand has gained a dedicated fanbase over the years and we look forward to continuing to expand across new categories such as women’s and girls’ outerwear and beach accessories to bring OP to its full potential as a true full-service lifestybrand.”

Ocean Pacific was acquired by Iconix in 2006 for $54 million from its then-owner Warnaco Group. Iconix also owns and licenses Candie’s, Joe Boxer, Starter, Danskin, Marc Ecko and a number of other brands. Last month, the New York-based brand manager completed a deal to be purchased by Lancer Capital in an all-cash deal for $3.15 a share, which totals $585 million including debt.