Pangaia Partners With Kenny Scharf

Pangaia, the Los Angeles, California-based sustainable brand, has partnered with artist Kenny Scharf on a capsule collection that features graphics inspired by his distinct artwork. The collection for adults and kids is intended to highlight a joint love of nature and their mission “to spread an earth-positive message.”

The capsule is also designed to celebrate the material science brand’s milestone of planting, protecting or restoring 1 million trees through its Tomorrow Tree Fund.

Pangaia x Kenny Scharf uses Scharf’s Swamp Style and Paradis Perdu paintings as the basis of prints on three styles — the 365 Signature Hoodie, the 365 Signature Trackpant and the Organic Cotton T-shirt. They will be available in green, off-white, blue, pink, purple and sand with the blue and purple colorways also offered in children’s sizes.

Each piece features a textblock on the significance of trees. © Kenny Scharf. Licensed by Artestar, New York.*

Each item will feature a textblock — a signature of Pangaia — addressing the importance of trees, such as the one on the hoodies and tees that reads: “Trees are the messengers from another time. Beautiful beings, stable and wise. Dreaming of a brand new world with trees at the heart of it.”

Retail prices are $90 for the T-shirt, $200 for the pant and $265 for the hoodie and the capsule will be sold on Pangaia’s website as well as at its pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles.