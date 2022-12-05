Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection

Just in time for the schuss season, AspenX and Prada have teamed up for a capsule collection of outerwear and knits that take its inspiration from the ski trails of Aspen Snowmass.

The seven-piece womenswear and menswear collection include ski jackets, puffer jackets and knitwear with touches of black, silver and striking reds for the winter 2023 season.

This is the third time the two entities have joined forces to develop a capsule collection. Last year, the six-piece collection carried distinctive black-and-white designs.

Like last year, the collection was conceptualized by multimedia artist Paula Crown. Each piece in the current collection incorporates Crown’s artistic exploration of Aspen’s topographic terrain from her art series called “Aspen Maps.”

The works take angled overhead perspectives of the ski run trail maps, then have them abstracted, layered and rotated to reveal new forms and patterns.

“We’re honored to continue our collaboration with the esteemed house of Prada and to expand the presence of art ‘writ large’ in the natural and built environment,” Crown said.

Each item is made of sustainable textile technologies engineered to support active lifestyles. The collection features optimal insulation and waterproof capabilities through the brand’s hero fabric, Extreme-Tex, a three-layer fabric developed exclusively by Prada, as well as Graphene padding designed to regulate body temperature.

The capsule collection is a premium extension of Prada Linea Rossa, marked with its distinctive red stripe logo that first appeared in 1997.

AspenX is a contemporary retail and experience brand unveiled last year by the Aspen Skiing Company, which owns and operates Aspen Snowmass as well as The Little Nell and Limelight Hotels. The brand was conceptualized by Crown with a flagship store in Aspen and online at Aspenx.com.