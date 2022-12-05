×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2023

Fashion

Balenciaga CEO, Demna Apologize for ‘Disturbing’ Ads 

Fashion

Saint Laurent Will Show Next Men’s Collection in Paris: Sources

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection

A limited collection of skiwear launches, looking to images from ski trail maps for design inspiration.

AspenX x Prada capsule collection
The latest AspenX x Prada capsule collection. Courtesy: AspenX

Just in time for the schuss season, AspenX and Prada have teamed up for a capsule collection of outerwear and knits that take its inspiration from the ski trails of Aspen Snowmass.

The seven-piece womenswear and menswear collection include ski jackets, puffer jackets and knitwear with touches of black, silver and striking reds for the winter 2023 season.

This is the third time the two entities have joined forces to develop a capsule collection. Last year, the six-piece collection carried distinctive black-and-white designs.

Like last year, the collection was conceptualized by multimedia artist Paula Crown. Each piece in the current collection incorporates Crown’s artistic exploration of Aspen’s topographic terrain from her art series called “Aspen Maps.”

Related Galleries

The works take angled overhead perspectives of the ski run trail maps, then have them abstracted, layered and rotated to reveal new forms and patterns.

“We’re honored to continue our collaboration with the esteemed house of Prada and to expand the presence of art ‘writ large’ in the natural and built environment,” Crown said.

Each item is made of sustainable textile technologies engineered to support active lifestyles. The collection features optimal insulation and waterproof capabilities through the brand’s hero fabric, Extreme-Tex, a three-layer fabric developed exclusively by Prada, as well as Graphene padding designed to regulate body temperature.

The capsule collection is a premium extension of Prada Linea Rossa, marked with its distinctive red stripe logo that first appeared in 1997.

AspenX is a contemporary retail and experience brand unveiled last year by the Aspen Skiing Company, which owns and operates Aspen Snowmass as well as The Little Nell and Limelight Hotels. The brand was conceptualized by Crown with a flagship store in Aspen and online at Aspenx.com.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Hot Summer Bags

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection of Outerwear

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad