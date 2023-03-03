×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Women’s RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Neuroscents Stir Up Emotions

Pruzan Is for Running in the City

A running frustration with athleisure wear led to the brand Pruzan being born.

Pruzan
Pruzan Courtesy of Pruzan

LONDON — A running frustration with athleisure wear led college friends Jessie Hyman and Lexy Copithorne to launch Pruzan in October.

At Washington University in St. Louis, the pair bonded over their athleticism — Hyman was the only person Copithorne felt comfortable enough to go on runs with.

“When Jessie really got back into training for marathons, she really couldn’t find things that worked for her body while running in the city,” said Copithorne, who then started brainstorming designs.

In the five months since its conception into the real world, the brand has been creating a tight-knit community among athletes and runners in London and Los Angeles, where the two cofounders live.

Related Galleries

Pruzan
Pruzan identifies itself as a unisex brand. Courtesy of Pruzan

Pruzan identifies itself as a unisex brand, and all products are shown on male and female models with a concise color palette of light neon green and black, with the exception of the off-white hat and white T-shirt.

“It’s about the idea of the beauty of the body and human form in motion. A lot of what we want to visually show is about power and strength that can represent masculinity and femininity,” said Hyman about approaching the brand in a “fine high art way.”

The website currently stocks 13 pieces of clothing: three shorts and T-shirts; two mesh singlets; four sport bras and a cap.

Hyman and Copithorne have no immediate plans to add products just yet, nor are they preparing any future collections. 

Jessie Hyman
Jessie Hyman Courtesy of Pruzan

“We don’t feel any drive to be a part of the fashion calendar and cycle. Over time, we really want to think about how our customer travels and the city they live in; that’s really our drive and what we’re going after,” explained Hyman, who studied environmental policy in college and wants to install sustainable initiatives within the brand.

“I’m aware of greenwashing and talk about sustainability because it’s important to us, but we consciously don’t claim that we’re the most green brand out there. We’re using recycled polyester, lyocell and deadstock fabric,” she added.

The decision to use recycled polyester was to take waste out of the supply chain, and it’s within scope of what the brand had access to as a start-up, she said.

Stock quantity has also remained low at the brand. It has only produced around 300 vests in three colorways, of which the pink has sold out. The low stock has resulted in higher price points for the apparel, which retails from 70 British pounds to 125 pounds.

Lexy Copithorne
Lexy Copithorne Lalo Torres

“Anytime you want to do something more sustainable, you’re up against the standard. If you want to produce less or use recycled fabrics you have to pay more to be surcharges. We’ve made our price point in a way that can sustain us as a business and we won’t have to feel the pressure to sell massive quantities,” said Hyman.

She wants Pruzan to move into wholesale and is looking into stockists for the brand. “Being able to participate in those different avenues is really important. I think that’s actually what makes a healthy business these days,” she added.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Hot Summer Bags

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pruzan: A Brand for City-Based Runners

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad