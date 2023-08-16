Ralph Lauren Reveals Ryder Cup Uniforms for U.S. Team

It will be Ralph Lauren against Loro Piana next month when the Ryder Cup teams tee it up in Italy for the first time. And there will be some golf played too.

The U.S. team, captained by Zach Johnson with vice-captain and longtime Ralph Lauren ambassador Davis Love III, will try to defend its title at the 44th tournament that pits the best players from the U.S. against the top-ranking Europeans.

So far, three Americans — Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark — and three Europeans — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland — have automatically qualified to play with the rest of the 12-man squad from each side being named in two weeks. This year’s tournament will be played at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

As it has since 2014, Ralph Lauren will provide the U.S. team with uniforms, outerwear and tailored clothing to be worn during the Opening Ceremony and Welcome Dinner as well as upon arrival and during play. The company will also outfit all caddies, spouses and partners of the American squad. Loro Piana will be dressing the European team.

Not surprisingly, the U.S. team’s on-course uniforms will sport a red, white and blue palette in performance fabrics in an elevated, modern design aesthetic. The Americana spirit continues through to off-course T-shirts showcasing the company’s signature Polo Bear. The on-course uniforms will provide moisture-wicking properties, stretch and enhanced airflow. Polo shirts are designed to accommodate any swing radius, while pants are lightweight and flexible. Layering and inclement-weather pieces — including a cashmere hoodie, half-zip pullovers, three-layer rain gear, a cricket sweater and a packable windbreaker — are all intended to keep the U.S. team comfortable under all weather conditions.

There are two products exclusive to the Ryder Cup Official Uniforms as well: a lightweight tech half-zip featuring a new star ombre embossed pattern, and five-pocket tailored trousers embossed with an assortment of motifs referencing the tournament.

The Ralph Lauren Ryder Cup collection will also be available for fans to purchase on the Ralph Lauren website, the Ryder Cup shop site, in select golf clubs, resorts and retail stores and at Bloomingdale’s.

“It is a great honor to be selected to outfit the U.S. Ryder Cup Team’s brightest stars as they represent our country in Rome, at the most exciting and spirited event in golf,” said David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer of Ralph Lauren. “Ralph Lauren’s enduring legacy of style, craftsmanship and unparalleled design ensures players look and feel their best when representing the U.S. Ryder Cup Team, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

“The PGA of America is proud to continue its enduring partnership with Ralph Lauren at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome,” added Seth Waugh, chief executive officer of the PGA of America. “We take immense pride in aligning with this iconic brand and look forward to showcasing Ralph Lauren’s timeless style on and off the course at golf’s greatest team event.”

In addition to its ongoing partnership with the PGA, Ralph Lauren also outfits athletes in other major global sporting events including the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams; The Championships, Wimbledon; the U.S. Open; the Australian Open, and the American Junior Golf Association.