×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kering Is Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Accessories

Gucci Unveils High Jewelry Collection With Campaign Fronted by Jessica Chastain

Business

What’s Selling This Spring? Printed and Brightly Colored Dresses, Wide-leg Trousers and Blazers

EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Taylor Dives Into Swimwear With Fisch Swim

New York meets St. Barths in the limited-edition collaboration.

Rebecca Taylor Fisch swimwear
Rebecca Taylor has teamed up with Fisch Swim for a limited-edition collaboration. Courtesy Photo

Rebecca Taylor is jumping into swimwear

The women’s lifestyle and ready-to-wear apparel brand — which is owned by parent company Vince Holding Corp. — is launching a limited-edition swimwear collaboration with St. Barths-inspired swimwear brand Fisch Swim. 

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swimwear
Pieces from the Rebecca Taylor x Fisch Swim collaboration. Courtesy Photo

“We’re kind of dipping our toes in swim,” Steven Cateron, creative director at Rebecca Taylor told, WWD in an exclusive interview. “We were designing the collection last year while still in lockdown and we were looking at a lot of beautiful images of a lot of fabulous people traveling around in places like St. Barths and the South of France, of people escaping. And most of us were thinking, when we can, where do we want to run to?

“We wanted to see the sun and be by water and thought it would be fun to have swim as part of the [next] collection,” he continued. “It was really this ’50s idea. So we worked with Agnes’ team and my team on prints that really evoked that feeling. But we don’t do swim ourselves.”

Related Galleries

To be clear, Rebecca Taylor has had some exposure in the swimwear market. There are hand-crocheted bras and matching bottoms. But Cateron calls it “poolside swim.”

“It’s not traditional swimwear,” Cateron explained. “You’re not actively swimming at the pool [in Rebecca Taylor swimwear.] It’s more like styling; like accessories, like under an oversized shirt, or more of an open dress kind of concept.”

Luckily, members of Cateron’s design team were fans of Fisch Swim and its retro glam look. So Caterton reached out to Fisch founder and designer Agnes Fischer on Instagram to see if she was interested in working together. 

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swimwear
The Rebecca Taylor x Fisch Swim collection includes one-piece and two-piece suits. Courtesy Photo

“That’s how it started,” he said. “We wanted to see how the Rebecca client would react to swim. When I joined, I wanted to build a bit more of a collection sensibility than the brand has had in the past. So over the last two years there’s been a lot more outerwear and more of a lifestyle component — like beautiful sweaters, knitwear, furs, leathers, all kinds of things that just make it feel like one larger romantic story — rather than a brand that you think of it for, like, a dress or a top. It’s rounding out more of a lifestyle opportunity for the brand. The swim felt like a natural layer onto that. 

“And swim makes sense [right now], because everything has been paused and on lockdown,” he continued. “Now people want to get out again; they want to have fun and live. Our Rebecca Taylor collection supports that lifestyle with the summer collection. And when I was looking at Fisch and their collection, I was thinking that there’s such a synergy with what they do.”

Fischer, who divides her time between New York and St. Barths, was intrigued by the idea of a collaboration — a first for the Fisch brand. 

“I was so nervous about it,” admitted the designer. “But what really impacted my decision [to work with Rebecca Taylor was], I went to the store and bought a few pieces for myself for the summer. And I was thinking, ‘If I like these pieces a lot, I’ll do it.’ And I loved the products. I was wearing them a lot that summer. 

“And I feel like Rebecca Taylor is very much a New York brand. But most people associate Fisch with St. Barths. Because it is a St. Barths brand,” added Fischer, referring to the brand she launched in 2017. 

The 15-piece limited-edition Rebecca Taylor x Fisch Swim collection, which launches today at rebeccataylor.com, includes string bikinis, one-piece suits and cover-ups, a mix of solid colors and hand-painted designs, such as sky blue seashells, florals and plaids in canary yellow. In addition, the Rebecca Taylor brand made a few accessories, such as bucket hats and oversized totes, that complement the brand. 

The collection will be available for purchase at all 10 Rebecca Taylor stores, the e-commerce shop and a pop-up at the Tipping Rose House, a hotel in Bridgehampton, from July 1 through 3. Prices range from $115 for a top to $250 for a one-piece and come in sizes XS to XL. 

Fischer’s team used their expertise to create the silhouettes, while Cateron and the team at Rebecca Taylor designed the images on each piece. 

“What I loved about this collection was that they did prints that I haven’t done before,” Fischer said. 

Cateron added: “The prints are really beautiful; there’s a real sophistication to them. Most swim brands tend to feel quite digital looking. This [collaboration] has a real romantic sensibility. And the Fisch team leads with sustainability. All of the materials they use are regenerated materials, down to the tags and labels. It’s made me think a lot more about sustainability, so that we can think more about that at Rebecca Taylor.”

The two brands will celebrate the launch with an intimate dinner at the Tipping Rose House on June 30, which will include a mix of influencers, stylists, friends of the brand and Vince chief executive officer Jack Schwefel, along with Cateron and Fischer. 

“I’m sure our customer is going to want more [swimwear],” Cateron said. “That’s usually the case. We’re kind of walking before we run at the moment. It was just a little test for me to see the reaction and pending that, maybe build out more next summer.” 

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Hot Summer Bags

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Rebecca Taylor Fisch Swim Swimwear Collaboration

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad