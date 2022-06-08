×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky on Business in Italy, Preserving Supply Chain, Craftsmanship

Accessories

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci Has a New CEO

Roxy Teams Up With Designer Stella Jean for Limited-edition Collection

The collaboration was inspired by Roxy’s active lifestyle and the Rome-based designer’s aesthetic.

Roxy Stella Jean
Roxy has teamed up with Haitian Italian designer Stella Jean for a new collaboration. Courtesy Photo

Roxy has a new muse: Haitian Italian designer Stella Jean

The duo have linked up for a limited-edition collaboration, inspired by Roxy’s active lifestyle and the Rome-based designer’s aesthetic, much of which is grounded in nature.  

Roxy Stella Jean
Pieces from the new Roxy x Stella Jean collaboration. Courtesy Photo

“Stella is everything a Roxy girl should be,” Stephanie Micci, global head of design at Roxy, told WWD. “She’s got an amazing character; she’s super strong and confident and delightful. And she’s so passionate about everything she does. It just made so much sense to partner with her. She brings such a unique point of view and a different fashion perspective, versus where Roxy would come from if we were just working on a capsule on our own. 

“And Roxy is so much more than the products that we do,” Micci continued, referring to the women’s athletic lifestyle brand created by parent company Quiksilver in 1990. “We always want to learn and grow and really celebrate and empower women in whatever they endeavor to do by identifying individuals, or like-minded brands, or groups of people, who we’d love to collaborate with. And also by working with people who can bring something different to the table.” 

Related Galleries

Stella Jean Roxy
Swimwear and accessories from the Roxy x Stella Jean collaboration. Courtesy Photo

Stella Jean, who founded her nameplate brand in 2011, said she was equally excited to work with Roxy.

“The Roxy brand has always reminded me of the epitome of all things natural,” the designer said. 

“Roxy is a brand that still maintains focus on the human component of the product,” Stella Jean added. 

Roxy Stella Jean
Prints from the Roxy x Stella Jean collaboration include vibrant colors and bold prints. Courtesy Photo

The 17-piece collection, which launches today, includes swimwear, footwear and accessories splashed in bright colors and eye-catching prints, such as the wings of a butterfly in motion, or a configuration of multiple colors as seen through a kaleidoscope. 

Roxy Stella Jean
Accessories and swimwear from the Roxy x Stella Jean collection. Courtesy Photo

“The prints create movement on a 2D surface,” Micci explained. “Once we put them into garment form, we just really helped bring them to life. From our side and playing from the strength of the things we do, we wanted to celebrate all of those colors and those beautiful prints in a way that had a nod to Roxy’s sportier, active lifestyle. 

“Stella is a like-minded kindred spirit in that respect,” Micci continued. “She’s always had these really fun, engaging, bold prints and colors. You can definitely see the influence she gets from her travels around the world.”

Roxy Stella Jean
Footwear and swimwear from the Roxy x Stella Jean collaboration. Courtesy Photo

In fact, Stella Jean credits her multicultural roots (her father is Italian and her mother is Haitan) for her interest in fashion

“I decided to tell my story through my collection,” she said. “I fused batik-inspired fabrics, which represented my Black-Haitian roots. I know that it may sound paradoxical, but I don’t use fashion with aesthetic purposes. Instead, I employ it as a cultural translator, a tool of counter colonization to be wielded against any and all forms of cultural segregation. Through style, it can reestablish balance between symbols, stories and different worlds. The beauty of fashion knows no borders.” 

As for the Roxy x Stella Jean collaboration, the collection comes in sizes XS to XL and ranges in price from $32 to $250 each piece. Shoppers can purchase the collection at roxy.com, select Roxy stores and stellajean.it, in addition to third-party retailers, such as Nordstrom and BHV in Paris

Roxy Stella Jean
The Roxy x Stella Jean collaboration includes the “Raphia” bag, which was handmade by female artisans in Antananarivo, Madagascar. Courtesy Photo

In addition, the collection includes the “Raphia” bag, which was handmade by female artisans in Antananarivo, Madagascar. (Stella became a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador in December 2021.) In addition, many of the pieces throughout the collection are made with recycled materials or sun-protection fabrics.

“One of the things that we really love in Roxy is creating this juxtaposition between things that are feminine and then really capturing the lifestyle of our girl,” Micci said. “Roxy girls are not just sitting on the beach, soaking in the sun. They’re the girls who are in the water, doing some kind of water activity, whether it’s swimming or paddle boarding\ or surfing. She’s always in movement; she’s naturally active. We’re making sure we’re making swimwear that not only looks good, but that stays on you and you feel comfortable actually moving in, to support our girls’ lifestyle and the fact that she’s normally in some kind of constant movement.”

FOR MORE ON ROXY FROM WWD.COM, SEE: 

Designer Cynthia Rowley and Sportswear Brand Roxy Are Planning a Ski and Swimwear Collab

Roxy Appoints Stephanie Micci as First Creative and Design Director for Women’s Surf and Snow

Roxy Looks to Recast Brand in Bid to Broaden Base

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Hot Summer Bags

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Roxy and Stella Jean Join Forces

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad