Savage x Fenty Reveals Limited-edition Game Day Collection Featuring Rihanna

Rihanna, who will be headlining the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12, has dropped a Savage x Fenty limited-edition collection of football-themed styles in anticipation of her performance.

The Game Day 17-piece collection features hoodies, sweatpants, varsity jerseys, tops, hats, beanies, boxers and a bandana.

The Super Bowl will take place in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Inspired by the colors of football, the LVII cropped jersey and LVII hoodie and sweat pant set in cookie brown and black caviar have a bold logo on the front and back of each style. The LVII two-tone jersey has a Savage twist with Rihanna’s signature printed on the front X motif, while the LVII T-shirt includes a Rihanna graphic only seen by pulling up the T-shirt. There are also football-patterned LVII cotton boxers, a LVII tube top as well as colorful accessories such as beanies, hats and bandana.

The collection is accompanied by a campaign that highlights Rihanna in a head-to-toe Game Day look featuring the jersey and sweatpants in black caviar and beanie in cookie brown.

Rihanna in the campaign for the Game Day collection.

In addition, Savage X Fenty will launch a three-day retail pop-up experience in Los Angeles taking place Jan. 27 to Jan. 29. Customers will be invited to shop the Game Day collection in a turf-lined store featuring football-themed mannequin heads and goal posts as clothing racks, photo moments and branded giveaways.

A look from the Game Day collection.

Sizes range from XXS to 4X, and the collection is available at Savagex.com and in retail stores. Prices range from $24.95 to $89.95 for Xtra VIP members and $32.95 to $112.95 for non-VIP members.