Sézane and Farm Rio Collaborate on Collection

Sézane, the apparel that began in Paris in 2013, has teamed with Farm Rio, the Brazilian fashion and lifestyle brand, on a collaboration. The collection launches Sunday.

The collection will be comprised of 40 pieces codesigned by the two brands using eco-friendly materials. With an emphasis on prints, the line consists of playful dresses, rompers and matching separates. The tropical prints will also be found on a series of pieces from Sézane’s menswear brand, Octobre Editions.

A dress from the Sézane and Farm Rio collaboration.

The collection launches on the heels of Sézane’s limited-edition line with the New York brand Sea, which sold out in 24 hours.

The new collaboration is part of a series of initiatives Sézane, a Parisian B-Corp certified brand, is launching to celebrate its 10th anniversary, including opening several pop-ups globally and introducing a homeware collection.

“Katia [Barros, founder of Farm Rio] and I had an immediate connection when we met in Rio, and the collaboration was born when we realized we shared the same passion for creative and timeless pieces in surprising color palettes and fun prints,” said Morgane Sézalory, founder of Sézane. “The collection has the perfect mix of both brands’ aesthetic, featuring popular cuts from both in amazing new prints, like the Paris Ami Prio where tropical fruits meet croissants.”

A look from the Sézane and Farm Rio collaboration.

She added that Sézane enjoys collaborating with brands that share the same values, “so Farm Rio made complete sense, as we share the same inspiration and important life values.”

The collection, which retails from $65 for a T-shirt or swimwear to $300 for a dress, will be available on sezane.com and farmrio.com and in select stores from both brands. The average retail price is $160.

The collaboration is for one season.

Asked why they decided to collaborate, Barros told WWD, “Farm Rio and Sézane share a joy of living — called ‘borogodo’ in Brazil and ‘je ne sais quoi’ in French, but hold the same meaning. The two brands came together to bring two iconic cities to life through clothes, through both bold, colorful prints and unpretentious elegance.”

Barros added that collaborations allow them to create something totally new — “merging Farm Rio with another brand in order to create something unique and special. It is also an opportunity to try new products, categories, aesthetics and test new possibilities for the brand.”

The collection was produced in Bulgaria, Poland, Portugal, Morocco, France and India.

A dress from the Sézane and Farm Rio collaboration.

In describing the design process, Barros said, “We wanted the perfect balance between both cities — a timeless style from France mixed with tropical prints from Brazil. We worked to collectively find shapes, prints and styles that would both fit best and look fabulous, and created the pieces you see in the final collection.”

A look from Sézane and Farm Rio collaboration.

Meanwhile, Sézane has been busy expanding its retail presence. The brand opened a year long pop-up at Brentwood County Mart in Los Angeles on May 19 and will be opening its next pop-up in Boston on June 9. At present it has 11 permanent stores throughout France, as well as in London, New York and San Francisco. The brand’s homeware collection, called Les Composantes, was recently launched and includes cushions, quilts, tableware, vases, espresso cups, stationary, lamps and candles.

As reported, Farm Rio launched a U.S. e-commerce site in 2019, followed by the opening of its first U.S. brick-and-mortar store in Manhattan’s SoHo. Summer pop-ups were next, as well as two additional stores in the Aventura Mall in Miami and Venice in Los Angeles. Another unit on Melrose Avenue in L.A. is scheduled to open in the second half of 2023, as well as shops-in-shop at Bloomingdale’s. The brand is also available at such stores as Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.

As noted, the brand took over Rinascente in Milan this spring, with similar outposts of different sizes in all the retailer’s nine units across Italy, including two locations in Rome and those in Florence and Turin. This adds to the brand’s expansion plans in London and Paris, where it aims to open its first flagship store by the end of the year.