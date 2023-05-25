×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Pop Culture

Tina Turner’s Most Iconic Looks Through the Years

Business

Reading the Tea Leaves and Decoding Wall Street’s Take on Fashion

Eye

Best Dressed on the Red Carpet at Cannes 2023

Sézane and Farm Rio Collaborate on Collection

Featuring colorful and upbeat prints, the summer 2023 collaboration launches May 28.

Sézane and Farm Rio collaboration
Sézane and Farm Rio have collaborated on a collection. Courtesy shot from Sézane.

Sézane, the apparel that began in Paris in 2013, has teamed with Farm Rio, the Brazilian fashion and lifestyle brand, on a collaboration. The collection launches Sunday.

The collection will be comprised of 40 pieces codesigned by the two brands using eco-friendly materials. With an emphasis on prints, the line consists of playful dresses, rompers and matching separates. The tropical prints will also be found on a series of pieces from Sézane’s menswear brand, Octobre Editions.

A dress from the Sézane and Farm Rio collaboration.

The collection launches on the heels of Sézane’s limited-edition line with the New York brand Sea, which sold out in 24 hours.

Related Galleries

The new collaboration is part of a series of initiatives Sézane, a Parisian B-Corp certified brand, is launching to celebrate its 10th anniversary, including opening several pop-ups globally and introducing a homeware collection.

“Katia [Barros, founder of Farm Rio] and I had an immediate connection when we met in Rio, and the collaboration was born when we realized we shared the same passion for creative and timeless pieces in surprising color palettes and fun prints,” said Morgane Sézalory, founder of Sézane. “The collection has the perfect mix of both brands’ aesthetic, featuring popular cuts from both in amazing new prints, like the Paris Ami Prio where tropical fruits meet croissants.”

A look from the Sézane and Farm Rio collaboration.

She added that Sézane enjoys collaborating with brands that share the same values, “so Farm Rio made complete sense, as we share the same inspiration and important life values.”

The collection, which retails from $65 for a T-shirt or swimwear to $300 for a dress, will be available on sezane.com and farmrio.com and in select stores from both brands. The average retail price is $160.

The collaboration is for one season.

Asked why they decided to collaborate, Barros told WWD, “Farm Rio and Sézane share a joy of living — called ‘borogodo’ in Brazil and ‘je ne sais quoi’ in French, but hold the same meaning. The two brands came together to bring two iconic cities to life through clothes, through both bold, colorful prints and unpretentious elegance.”

Barros added that collaborations allow them to create something totally new — “merging Farm Rio with another brand in order to create something unique and special. It is also an opportunity to try new products, categories, aesthetics and test new possibilities for the brand.”

The collection was produced in Bulgaria, Poland, Portugal, Morocco, France and India.

A dress from the Sézane and Farm Rio collaboration.

In describing the design process, Barros said, “We wanted the perfect balance between both cities — a timeless style from France mixed with tropical prints from Brazil. We worked to collectively find shapes, prints and styles that would both fit best and look fabulous, and created the pieces you see in the final collection.”

A look from Sézane and Farm Rio collaboration.

Meanwhile, Sézane has been busy expanding its retail presence. The brand opened a year long pop-up at Brentwood County Mart in Los Angeles on May 19 and will be opening its next pop-up in Boston on June 9. At present it has 11 permanent stores throughout France, as well as in London, New York and San Francisco. The brand’s homeware collection, called Les Composantes, was recently launched and includes cushions, quilts, tableware, vases, espresso cups, stationary, lamps and candles.

As reported, Farm Rio launched a U.S. e-commerce site in 2019, followed by the opening of its first U.S. brick-and-mortar store in Manhattan’s SoHo. Summer pop-ups were next, as well as two additional stores in the Aventura Mall in Miami and Venice in Los Angeles. Another unit on Melrose Avenue in L.A. is scheduled to open in the second half of 2023, as well as shops-in-shop at Bloomingdale’s. The brand is also available at such stores as Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.

As noted, the brand took over Rinascente in Milan this spring, with similar outposts of different sizes in all the retailer’s nine units across Italy, including two locations in Rome and those in Florence and Turin. This adds to the brand’s expansion plans in London and Paris, where it aims to open its first flagship store by the end of the year.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sézane, Farm Rio Team Up for Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad