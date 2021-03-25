A Pea in the Pod, the online maternity retailer, has launched an exclusive maternity collection developed and designed in partnership with Something Navy, the New York-based fashion and media brand founded by Arielle Charnas.

The Luxe Collection consists of a six-piece wardrobe, that includes leggings, a jumpsuit, joggers, a tank, a dress and a bike short.

“Our focus is to offer the latest style trends with the quality and designer aesthetic our moms want and deserve, and that’s why we are so excited to collaborate with the team of fashion-focused moms at Something Navy,” said Marla Ryan, brand executive vice president at A Pea in the Pod, praising Something Navy’s “classic, feminine style aesthetic.”

The capsule is savable in sizes XS to XL and each style retails between $38 and $68.

“The beauty of the collection is that each piece is so soft and designed for comfort, but can be easily transformed to be worn casually or dressed up,” said Charnas, founder and chief creative officer of Something Navy. “I personally have been wearing these styles and love how the collections are together so easily based on the practicality of the six styles becoming my everyday go-to favorites, plus each piece can definitely be worn postpartum, as well.”

She said A Pea in the Pod has always been her fashion resource during both of her pregnancies “and this project has been particularly special since it’s my first maternity collaboration. I know our Something Navy community will love the collection, too,” she said.

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Trend: Earth Tones

Charnas, who has two daughters, two and four-and-a-half years old, with husband Brandon Charnas, is pregnant with her third child.

The capsule is being sold at Something Navy and A Pea in the Pod’s websites.

Something Navy, which was founded by Charnas in 2009, has evolved from a style blog to a fashion, lifestyle and media brand. Last year, Something Navy launched as an independent fashion line and opened its first flagship boutique in New York. Charnas previously had an exclusive deal at Nordstrom. The A Pea in the Pod collaboration is her latest since Charnas was embroiled in major controversy last year over her behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic, which included using personal connections to get an early coronavirus test and then, when she tested positive, moving to The Hamptons when shelter-in-place mandates were in place for those who had the virus. She later apologized for what she termed “mistakes.”

FOR MORE STORIES:

Will Arielle Charnas’ Something Navy Be a ‘Catalyst for Change?’

Something Navy Crashes Site, Beats Expectations at Nordstrom