×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Tracking the Growth of Wellness

Beauty

Assessing Inclusivity in the Wellness Industry

Business

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates to Forbidden City-adjacent Luxury Mall

Something Navy Taps Betty Wang as President

Her prior roles include posts at Saks Fifth Avenue, Shopbop and Bloomingdale's.

Betty Wang
Betty Wang courtesy image.

Bolstering its leadership team, Something Navy, the lifestyle brand founded by Arielle Charnas, has named Betty Wang its first president.

Most recently, Wang was an independent consultant. Prior to that she was vice president, divisional merchandise manager for handbags and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue, and earlier was divisional merchandise manager of ready-to-wear and designer boutique at Shopbop. She has also been a buyer and planner for women’s apparel at Bloomingdale’s.

“I was always looking to work on the brand side of fashion and work more with product development, and it was really the team. Arielle and Matt are such a force to reckon with,” said Wang, referring to Charnas, who serves as creative director, and chief executive officer Matt Scanlan.

Related Galleries

Wang, who begins Monday, said, “Arielle has this really great, creative, inspirational fashion style and a really engaged community Something Navy is not just a fashion brand but it’s a lifestyle and media brand. That was really appealing to me, to really get closer to customers and the community she built.”

Charnas, who started Something Navy as a style blog in 2009, has 1.3 million followers on her personal Instagram, and the company has 325,000 followers.

Wang, who reports to Scanlan, said the company is investing in its growth by dedicating even more resources to its leadership team. She said she will work as a close business and thought partner to Charnas.

After an exclusive apparel partnership with Nordstrom (where at one point the line’s popularity crashed nordstrom.com) ended in 2019, Something Navy became a stand-alone fashion brand in 2020 and currently does an e-commerce, wholesale and retail.

Its first wholesale account (which it sold for spring 2021) was Revolve, which was followed by Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Intermix, Revolve and Shopbop in spring 2022. The company doesn’t sell internationally yet, but that’s something it is exploring. The brand has four stores in Newport Beach and Los Angeles, California, and two in New York City, New York, at 1055 Madison Avenue and 379 Bleecker Street. Over the next 12 months, Something Navy plans to open a store in Miami, Florida, at the end of the year, and stores in Dallas, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois, next year.

Among the brand’s investors are Beliead Ventures, L Catterton, Vanterra Capital, Box Group, Jenny Fleiss, Silas Capital, Third Kind Venture Capital, SWAT Equity, Black Jays Ventures and The Seed Lab, among others.

Asked what her top priorities will be, Wang said, “Understanding the customer base a bit more and getting a little bit more intimate with that data and of course, looking at the product opportunities. Arielle has a particular effortless style and elegance and the collection really embodies the mix of classic with elegant and cool, with a huge dose of fun. I’d love to take that and see where there are more opportunities to deliver those types of feelings and emotions,” Wang said.

Something Navy offers womenswear, childrenswear, home, bed and bath, and some beauty. “We’re going to continue to build on that and see where there’s opportunity to penetrate further,” Wang said. The full product assortment is online, while most of the wholesale accounts focus predominantly on the apparel. The collection is carried in the contemporary area.

Something Navy has done well with collaborations and that’s an initiative that will continue. The brand is selling merchandise from its second collaboration with Ba&sh, which includes shoes, belts, a bag and a hat. It also did a back-to-school collaboration with Superga for women’s and kids’ shoes.

“They’re very important,” Wang said about collaborations. “I think Arielle lends a style and unique point of view to certain categories that we’re exploring right now. People have responded really, really well to her take on some items. You may know the brand already, but her take on them is unexpected. There’s been a really great reaction to these collaborations. It helps to see both brands in a new light.”

Meanwhile, the company has moved beyond the backlash it received early in the pandemic when Charnas shared a series of Instagram posts showing her taking a COVID-19 test, which she secured through personal connections at a time when New York was limiting them to those exhibiting specific baseline symptoms, which Charnas didn’t seem to meet. After testing positive, she then shirked shelter-in-place mandates and left New York City to self-isolate in the Hamptons, which angered social media users, as reported.

Wang will be based at the company’s headquarters on Madison Avenue and 34th Street in Manhattan.

Asked how she and Scanlan will divide responsibilities, she said, “Matt is the CEO of Something Navy and Naadam [a cashmere brand]. I will be focused really predominantly on Something Navy’s opportunities for growth, and leading the team toward that strategy. I will be working really closely as a partner with Arielle. This will enable Arielle to focus on the innovation and creativity of product design and engaging even further with her community which she loves, and her followers are asking for as well.”

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Hot Summer Bags

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Something Navy Taps Names Betty Wang as President

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad