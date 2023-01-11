×
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 11, 2023

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Beauty

P&G Beauty Acquires Mielle Organics

Spotlight on Shoreditch Ski Club

Since departing his longtime creative director role at AllSaints in 2021 to focus fully on his eco-friendly outerwear label Shoreditch Ski Club, Wil Beedle has been carving out a niche in the market.

A look from Shoreditch Ski Club's Winter Collection.
A look from Shoreditch Ski Club's Winter Collection. Courtesy

Since departing his long-time creative director role at AllSaints in 2021 to focus fully on his East London-based, eco-friendly outerwear label Shoreditch Ski Club, Wil Beedle has been steadily carving out a niche.

“We started the brand in 2018 built primarily on one style [the ‘Puffa’ jacket], which was a response to finding an opportunity of space in the market that would respect the environment and inspire. We wanted to show that we could have a global resonance and be fully sustainable, while having the attitude of our East London home,” Beedle said during a preview of his latest collections, which offered new riffs on signature designs alongside new functional and apres skiwear with chic, edgy attitude. 

A look from Shoreditch Ski Club’s Winter Collection.

“We built this product, which is made up of 10 recycled plastic bottles, inside and out — the lining is recycled, the shell is recycled and inside, instead of it being feathers [or down], it’s post-consumer recycled bottles — it’s also thermo-tested to minus-10 degrees,” Beedle said of the signature roomy “Puffa,” which can be worn off-the-shoulder through an internal logo’d harness and is made up of 100 percent recycled fibers which equates to 10 post-consumer plastic bottles per jacket. His street-style forward, apres outerwear and sportif base layers follow suit with sustainable materials and finishes (ranging from recycled jersey, nylon and leather to eco-conscious shearlings).

“As a whole, you’ll see there’s a language, but we work very closely with the materiality, whether it’s a satin, napa or recycled leather, as well as fit — even though there’s a generosity, there’s also real precision,” he explained, hinting at next season’s expansion into satin “Puffa” jackets (complete with thermo- and water-repellent finishes), updated sleek recycled leather and new plush shearling layers.

A look from Shoreditch Ski Club’s Winter Collection.

The strength of the brand lies in its melding of eco-friendly styles with strong iconography and distinct “cool girl” style at a competitive price, with fashions ranging from $595 for a puffer up to $2,300 for select shearling styles. In November, the brand launched its direct-to-consumer site with its winter collection, which is also available through the brand’s global retail partners.

“We wanted to start slowly and build out our product. It’s easy and tempting to do loads of stuff, but we wanted to do less and hopefully that people follow the pieces and love it, that’s why we don’t go super wide. We know it’s for people to understand and invest in, which is why we want to build it steadily, genuinely and patiently.”

A look from Shoreditch Ski Club’s Winter Collection.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

