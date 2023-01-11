Spotlight on Shoreditch Ski Club

Since departing his long-time creative director role at AllSaints in 2021 to focus fully on his East London-based, eco-friendly outerwear label Shoreditch Ski Club, Wil Beedle has been steadily carving out a niche.

“We started the brand in 2018 built primarily on one style [the ‘Puffa’ jacket], which was a response to finding an opportunity of space in the market that would respect the environment and inspire. We wanted to show that we could have a global resonance and be fully sustainable, while having the attitude of our East London home,” Beedle said during a preview of his latest collections, which offered new riffs on signature designs alongside new functional and apres skiwear with chic, edgy attitude.

A look from Shoreditch Ski Club’s Winter Collection.

“We built this product, which is made up of 10 recycled plastic bottles, inside and out — the lining is recycled, the shell is recycled and inside, instead of it being feathers [or down], it’s post-consumer recycled bottles — it’s also thermo-tested to minus-10 degrees,” Beedle said of the signature roomy “Puffa,” which can be worn off-the-shoulder through an internal logo’d harness and is made up of 100 percent recycled fibers which equates to 10 post-consumer plastic bottles per jacket. His street-style forward, apres outerwear and sportif base layers follow suit with sustainable materials and finishes (ranging from recycled jersey, nylon and leather to eco-conscious shearlings).

“As a whole, you’ll see there’s a language, but we work very closely with the materiality, whether it’s a satin, napa or recycled leather, as well as fit — even though there’s a generosity, there’s also real precision,” he explained, hinting at next season’s expansion into satin “Puffa” jackets (complete with thermo- and water-repellent finishes), updated sleek recycled leather and new plush shearling layers.

The strength of the brand lies in its melding of eco-friendly styles with strong iconography and distinct “cool girl” style at a competitive price, with fashions ranging from $595 for a puffer up to $2,300 for select shearling styles. In November, the brand launched its direct-to-consumer site with its winter collection, which is also available through the brand’s global retail partners.

“We wanted to start slowly and build out our product. It’s easy and tempting to do loads of stuff, but we wanted to do less and hopefully that people follow the pieces and love it, that’s why we don’t go super wide. We know it’s for people to understand and invest in, which is why we want to build it steadily, genuinely and patiently.”