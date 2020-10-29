Tanya Taylor has partnered with Pantone to bring the therapeutic power of color into people’s daily lives.

The women’s wear designer and color expert are rolling out an exclusive T-shirt capsule collection for adults and children. Each T-shirt is designed in a single Pantone shade highlighting a related emotion as researched by the consumer color preference studies at the Pantone Color Institute. The three colors selected from the Pantone Fashion, Home and Interiors palette are: Pantone 15-2913 Lilac Chiffon; Pantone 18-3946 Baja Blue, and Pantone 16-5721 Marine Green.

The colors were selected to invoke emotions the pairing believe are especially important in lending strength during a challenging time: Lilac Chiffon for confidence, Baja Blue for creativity and Marine Green for calm. The idea is that donning the colors will help the wearer harness the associated emotion.

“With a like-minded passion for color, Pantone and Tanya Taylor share an understanding of the role color plays in unique self-expression and recognize how color can be used to encourage and influence our mood,” said Laurie Pressman, vice president of Pantone Color Institute. “As we look to infuse our world with positivity during these uncertain times, creating a partnership with Tanya Taylor that enabled us to emphasize the enjoyment color can bring to lives just seemed to make perfect sense.”

The collection, Taylor’s first aimed at children, is a nod to the Color Therapy painting classes Taylor started teaching in 2018 throughout the U.S. and Canada with a focus on classes hosted in children’s hospitals. In December 2018, her namesake brand redesigned the exam room curtains in the pediatric wing of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center using Taylor’s original hand-painted prints in coordination with a Color Therapy painting class for the patients and their families.

Taylor will allocate 20 percent of net sales from the collection toward a donation of reusable colorful face masks for New York City public schools. The masks will be created for children aged three through 12 in collaboration with the Fund for Public Schools and transportation network company Lyft, and distributed to up to 300 underserved New York City public schools this fall. An initial round of 1,500 masks have been put into production ahead of the capsule launch and are being delivered to the first 50 schools this month.

In addition to purchasing items from the Color Therapy Capsule, the public can participate in the production of PPE for New York public school students by making direct donations via tanyataylor.com at $5 per mask.

The Color Therapy Capsule collection will be sold exclusively on tanyataylor.com and is available for adults in sizes XS to 3X, retailing for $125, and for children in sizes XS to XL, retailing for $95.

“Pantone is a leader in color language, so we are thrilled to partner with them now to bring our shared belief in the power of color to life,” Tanya Taylor, the brand’s chief executive officer and creative director, said. “I’ve always believed in the positive psychological impact of color, and during this difficult time we saw the opportunity to further spread our colorful options to our community not only through the capsule, but also to children in need through the donation of face masks.”

