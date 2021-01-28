For such a forward-facing industry, fashion has an extensive and eclectic back catalogue that designers have long drawn inspiration from, and such was the case for Gen-Z favorite, Teddy Fresh.

The L.A.-based streetwear brand — led by founder Hila Klein, design director Chiu Liu (former designer for Nike and Champion), and director of production and development Augie Galan (Supreme, Acapulco Gold) — has launched a 30-piece collection for both men and women, with the nostalgic animated series “The Care Bears.” The release will feature the original hand-drawn imagery from the ’80s, including a denim set ($90 to $155) featuring an all-over Care Bears dreamscape print (also available in a loungewear set), Teddy Fresh’s signature color block hoodies — in 14 oz. sueded fleece — merging embroidery of both Grumpy Bear and the Teddy Fresh Bear, a sweater with an all-over Care Bears heart pattern re-created in a detailed jacquard weave, and a color blocked angora wool cardigan ($120).

The first drop, which will include 21 styles — with more to follow — is available beginning today and exclusively at Teddyfresh.com.