Timberland x Icebreaker Team on Outdoors-inspired Collection

Timberland has tapped Icebreaker, New Zealand’s sustainable performance brand, for its latest collaboration.

The collection of apparel and footwear, which will be released on Tuesday, is intended to bridge the gap between urban and nature with pieces designed to work in both settings.

“At Icebreaker, nature is our biggest inspiration,” said Jelena Fursman, global design manager for Icebreaker. “It influences everything we do, from the fibers we grow to the functional pieces we design and create. Collaborating with Timberland felt like a natural step — two brands united by a commitment to do better. This collection combines Icebreaker’s natural fibers and soft geometry design lines with Timberland’s iconic heritage aesthetic — enabling us to create versatile, timeless, durable pieces for the outdoors and urban adventures.”

The collection of menswear and womenswear includes a T-shirt, jacket, chino short, a polo for men and a tank top for women, all in merino wool sometimes blended with linen and other times with cotton. Tencel is used in the T-shirt in ventilating mesh areas.

In footwear, the collection includes a Trailquest Low Waterproof sneaker constructed of leather and ReBOTL, a material containing at least 50 percent recycled plastic, with a GreenStride sole made from 75 percent renewable bio-based EVA and a quarter panel in merino wool.

Prices range from $110 for the T-shirt and $150 for the polo to $300 for the jacket. The sneaker will sell for $160. The apparel collection will be available on the Icebreaker site while the sneaker will be sold on Timberland’s website as well as in select stores.