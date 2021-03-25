Alegra O’Hare has been named chief marketing officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global, effective April 12.

She succeeds Michael Scheiner, who exited the company in October and will report to Avery Baker, president and chief brand officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global.

O’Hare is based in New York, but will relocate to Hilfiger headquarters in Amsterdam this summer. Hilfiger is owned by PVH Corp.

In her new role, O’Hare will oversee the brand’s marketing, helping to develop and execute global strategies to reach and engage consumers.

“Alegra’s appointment is a crucial next step in this new era for Tommy Hilfiger,” Baker said. “She will be a driving force in bringing our new brand vision to life through world-class creative, digital and omnichannel marketing strategies. Her deep connection to culture and proven experience in growing both relevance and business with global consumers will be a great asset. I am very excited to have Alegra join our team to play a leading role in building the next generation of Tommy fans.”

O’Hare brings more than 25 years of marketing experience to the job, having worked with such brands as Adidas, Bang & Olufsen, Champion, Lee and Wrangler. Up until 2020, she was chief marketing officer at Gap for a year, leading the global marketing team, including communications, retail, digital, social media and public relations, through digital-first marketing and an omnichannel retail approach. Earlier she spent 11 years at Adidas, including leading marketing for the Adidas Originals brand, where she was responsible for all brand campaigns, collaborations with partners such as Pharrell Williams, Alexander Wang and Childish Gambino, and all marketing communications globally. Earlier in her career she was marketing manager for VF Corp.

“Tommy Hilfiger has always been a brand that’s ahead of the curve, and I’m excited to embark on this new journey with the team amid a drastically changed consumer landscape,” O’Hare said. “Together, we will meet these new realities head on, with a focus on creating engaging and surprising brand experiences for all consumers, further evolving our position as world class marketers by pushing cultural and creative boundaries.”

In building what’s become a $9.9 billion retail business, Hilfiger has capitalized on a constant flow of celebrities, music and entertainment to keep the label current. The company’s see-now-buy-now initiative, which featured codesigners Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton, proved to be a big win for the brand, which also has pushed forward with initiatives such as 3D design, artificial intelligence, gamification, digital showrooms, and sustainability and diversity practices.

