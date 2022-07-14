×
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 14, 2022

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger Returns to New York Fashion Week

Fashion

Thom Browne Shows Love of Tennis in New Saint-Tropez Shop

Business

Tech Forum: For Selfridges, the Future Is Now

Tommy Hilfiger Returns to New York Fashion Week

In an industry-first, the "See Now Buy Now " catwalk will be live-steamed into the global Roblox community.

Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger George Chinsee/WWD

Tommy Hilfiger said Thursday that it will return to New York Fashion Week for the first time in three years. It plans an experiential  runway event that will reveal the “See Now Buy Now” fall 2022 collection.

The show will take place at 7 p.m., EDT, and will be be a combination of lo-fi and hi-tech. The event will connect people through an IRL showcase set at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn and in a parallel metaverse activation.

“My heart immediately went to New York’s iconic creative culture when I thought abut where to launch our return to fashion week,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “This is where fashion, art, music and entertainment were all coming together when I first started out in the industry. And today, it is still this approach that inspires me to engage with the other cutting-edge communities building new creative experiences. This season is all about the collision of my favorite archival inspirations with new live event concepts and virtual worlds. It’s the perfect expression of what we stand for as we pay homage to our roots with a return to NYFW.”

Multi-media brand activations are expected to bring the fall 2022 Tommy Hilfiger collection to life from New York to European capitals to Chengdu and beyond. New retail concepts in select Tommy Hilfiger stores and takeovers with key wholesale and pure player partners worldwide will complement the phygital showcase. Partnerships with global talent will occur on and off the runway.

In an industry-first, the “See Now Buy Now ” catwalk will be live-steamed into the global Roblox community of over 50 million daily users, accompanied by avatars dressed in fall 2022 Tommy Hilfiger styles who will take over the remixed virtual city of New York. Every style hitting the physical runway will be available to purchase globally through Hilfiger’s “See Now Buy Now” concept, including digital exclusives on Roblox. Hilfiger launched a partnership with Roblox in December 2021 and continues to expand through new phases.

Hilfiger, a division of PVH Corp., had $9.3 billion in global retail sales in 2021 and is available  in 100 countries and more than 2,000 retail stores, including its largest global flagship store at tommy.com.

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive the John B. Fairchild Honor at WWD CEO Summit

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox With  Tommy Play Space

Tommy Hilfiger Returns to New York

