Tommy Hilfiger Reveals Tommy x Roblox Creators Virtual Collection

Tommy Hilfiger is joining the Roblox community.

Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has partnered with eight user-generated content designers from the Roblox community to create and promote a Tommy x Roblox Creators collection. It consists of 30 digital fashion items that people can use to dress their avatars within Roblox, the popular global online platform for shared experiences.

The virtual Tommy x Roblox Creators digital collection will be available for purchase globally in the Roblox Avatar Marketplace on Thursday.

Digital fashion items from the Tommy x Roblox Creators Virtual Collection. courtesy shot

“I love how the brand has already been unofficially adopted into the Roblox platform, with users creating their own Tommy Hilfiger styles,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “We couldn’t pass up the chance of partnering with some of these fans to take this self-expression one step further, empowering them to bring their creative twist to official brand styles.”

Roblox has become popular with the fashion crowd. As reported, last week Ralph Lauren introduced the Ralph Lauren Winter Escape on Roblox, a holiday-themed experience, allowing fashion fans to explore the world of Ralph Lauren through the metaverse. The snowy alpine setting features virtual Polo Shops, where users can style their avatars and make purchases. Last month, Nike unveiled a bespoke world in Roblox called Nikeland, designed after the company’s world headquarters.

For Hilfiger, the eight Roblox creators, whose styles align to the spirit and DNA of the brand, were given the creative freedom to reinterpret some of its signature pieces with their individual twist in both 2D and 3D digital items.

@PolarcubArt revisited the Tommy Jeans backpack; @RynityRift designed a Tommy Jeans bucket hat and head bow; @Zealocity brought a modern touch to the Tommy Hilfiger headset; @MiracleDropsRBX crafted a nylon Tommy Jeans crossbody bag and one-of-a-kind skateboard; @Blizzei– infused an irreverent twist into 10 Tommy Jeans pieces for 2D skins; @Missmudmaan–mmm reimagined 10 signature Tommy Jeans styles for 2D skins; @rightless connected editorialized skills of the Tommy x Roblox collection, and @Shift4D produced a trailer of four looks set against a backdrop of New York.

Roblox is a globally accessible online platform attracting millions of people who come together to connect, create and express themselves through immersive, interactive shared experiences. The platform gives its nearly 50 million daily active users access to millions of experiences, all created by the Roblox community itself.

Last fall Hilfiger partnered with Animal Crossing: New Horizons content creators to build the first unique brand destination — “Tommy Island,” within the game world to enable players to visit, explore and shop the latest Hilfiger season collection.

