Vans and The Museum of Modern Art are at it again, releasing the second drop of their footwear and apparel collaboration on Nov. 11.

The latest iteration takes inspiration from impactful works of art by artists Edvard Munch, Jackson Pollock, Lyubov Popova and Faith Ringgold.

“Our collaboration with MoMA is a true partnership that involved working together to select both the works and footwear to ensure an authentic connection between the art and the canvas footwear models we chose,” said Angie Dita, Vans head of global footwear design for lifestyle footwear.

The colorfully artist inspired collection, priced from $18 to $90, will be available at select retail stores and MoMA design stores, Vans retail, as well as vans.com and store.moma.org.

Vans and Kids of Immigrants Tie Up on Collaboration Sneaker

Kenzo and Vans Revive Floral Sneaker Collaboration

Neri Oxman, From MIT to MoMA