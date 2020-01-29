By  on January 29, 2020

Vineyard Vines today will unveil its first collaboration with female-focused influencers.

The Stamford, Conn.-based brand is partnering with sisters-turned-business-partners Beth Aschenbach and Danielle Norcross of Palm Beach Lately. The company was created in 2012 as a blog and local city guide but has grown into a lifestyle brand that sells everything from fashion and travel products to home decor.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers