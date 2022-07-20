Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga to Be Available in Gap Stores

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, which has only been available online, will be going into Gap retail stores, starting with Gap’s Times Square flagship on Thursday at 10 a.m. and at select stores in the U.S. soon.

A selection of eight Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga styles will be available in the store, which has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form, in line with the project’s vision of utilitarian design. The Gap’s entire second floor will be reimagined with the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga product, along with big visuals on the walls showing the varied looks.

The entry into Gap stores is aimed at delivering Yeezy Gap design on a larger scale.

Ye (formerly Kanye West) revealed the news on his new Instagram account, @yeezy, via a video, directed by Thyago Sainte with Betsy Johnson as creative director. The 50-second video shows a table in front a mountain of clothes, and a man in a hoodie goes to make a purchase from another hooded man, the item gets scanned, and he leaves with the item.

A still from the video. courtesy shot.

Earlier this year, Ye and Demna released eight Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga looks. The offerings expanded to 25 styles that were available in May, which featured Ye and Demna’s utilitarian approach to fashion along with Gap’s signature take on American style.

The collection runs the gamut from T-shirts, hoodies and jogging pants to outerwear, baseball caps, sweatshirts and more in darker hues and washes. The signature Gap logo and an abstract dove motif were visible throughout, with the latter representing an unnamed hope for the future.

Items are priced from $40 to $500, with T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirt sizing ranging from XS to XXL and jeans in sizes 24 to 38.

The offerings currently are available on yeezygap.com, and Balenciaga’s online retail partners, farfetch.com, mytheresa.com and luisaviaroma.com.

Buzz for the collaboration first started in June 2020 when Kanye West and Gap revealed they were teaming up under the Yeezy Gap name to create modern, elevated basics at accessible price points. West, who worked at Gap as a teenager in Chicago, signed a 10-year deal with the retailer in 2020. They released their first product in June 2021 — a $200 blue puffer made from recycled nylon that sold briskly. The second product, a $90 sweatshirt, launched in September 2021, and delivered the most sales in a single day in the retailer’s 52-year history, with 70 percent of customers new to the brand, according to Gap.

In January, it was revealed that Balenciaga was collaborating with Yeezy Gap.

In a brief statement at the time, Yeezy Gap said “this first-of-its kind launch sees Ye’s peerless vision bring together the most influential designer of his generation, Demna, with iconic American brand, Gap.” At the time, Yeezy Gap also unveiled a new logo for the collaboration, grounded in black with the letters YZY in caps.

The logo for the collaboration with Balenciaga. Courtesy

This move can be seen as a boost for Gap, which has been struggling to reclaim the popularity it had decades ago. The business has been criticized for lacking flair, and losing its once-dominant position in denim, and has struggled to find a sharper identity. Gap’s president and chief executive officer Sonia Syngal resigned from her post last week, as reported.