The first item in the highly anticipated Yeezy Gap has arrived.

A light blue jacket, retailing for $200, is available for preorder and ships in the fall. It is made in recycled nylon and available in the U.S. only.

Floating projections of the Yeezy Gap round jacket is currently on display, in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, including the New Museum in New York, the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, and several locations in Chicago.

Yeezy Gap was intended to arrive this month. In March, Bloomberg reported that Gap expects the Yeezy line to reach $150 million in sales in its full first year, and is anticipated that it could evolve into a billon-dollar brand.

News of their partnership was first disclosed by Kanye West on Twitter in June 2020.

Last June, WWD reported that shares of Gap shot up 18.8 percent on word that West’s Yeezy brand was coming to its namesake chain’s stores and web site in 2021. Under West’s creative direction, the Yeezy design studio is developing a line of basics for men, women and children at “accessible price points.”

West maintains sole ownership of the Yeezy brand.

