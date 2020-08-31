Yeezy general manager Jon Wexler has left the building.

An internal Adidas memo obtained by WWD sister publication Footwear News said Wexler “has decided to leave…to pursue interests outside the company, effective Aug. 31.”

The company did not immediately respond to requests to confirm the departure and whether a successor would be named.

Wexler joined the company in 2000, and left to work for Converse in 2004, only to return to Adidas as brand manager at the end of 2006. His 13-year tenure includes roles such as brand manager and global brand manager, as well as global director entertainment and influencer marketing, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The memo also credited Wexler for “establishing partnerships with Kanye West, Pharrell and Beyoncé, to name a few.”

Wexler, alongside West, was one of the main faces of the Yeezy brand, doing press interviews to discuss his career at Adidas and working with West on Yeezy. His Instagram posts are almost exclusively Yeezy Boost sneakers from the 350 V2 to the 500 and 700 sneakers.

His departure heads to questions about the future of the Yeezy sneaker line. The range has release dates for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021. Pre-COVID-19, Adidas posted an 8 percent growth in revenues in January and February, but the company in April said its second-quarter revenues could fall by up to 40 percent as up to 70 percent.

Wexler’s exit comes as West himself remains as controversial as ever. There was widespread concern earlier this summer over his health after he posted some strange statements on social media. Meanwhile, West appears to be pushing forward with his quixotic campaign for president, which some reports have alleged is really tied to the campaign to reelect President Trump and as a spoiler for the effort of Democratic nominee Joe Biden. West has praised Trump in the past.

On top of all of this is West’s 10-year agreement to launch a collaboration with the Gap Inc. brand under the Yeezy label. The first collection is expected next year.