×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giuliano Calza on What to Expect From GCDS, Starting With Its Spring 2023 Show

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Parfums Christian Dior Hosting Dance Performance in Versailles

YZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Releases Part Two

Despite the fact that the deal between Ye and Gap has ended, products are still available for purchase and will be for several months.

A look from YZY Gap Engineered
A look from YZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, Part Two. Rapahel Bliss

It’s not over until it’s over.

Despite the fact that Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has ended his deal with Gap, products that have been designed and manufactured are still available to customers. YZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Part Two, a much ballyhooed collaboration among Ye, Demna and Gap, rolled out globally online on Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

The new offering includes outerwear and knitwear, alongside redefined essentials. There are 22 styles in total, that depending on the item, range in size from XS to XXL, or small to large.

Beginning Sept. 23 and Sept. 26, the Gap Tokyo and Gap Shanghai flagships, respectively, will be reimagined in the YZY vision of utilitarian design, marking the first time YZY Gap product will be available at stores outside of the U.S.

Related Galleries

In addition to these stores, YZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga became available Thursday at 9 a.m. at Yeezygap.com, balenciaga.com, Balenciaga’s online partners, Farfetch.com, Mytheresa.com and Luisaviaroma.com

Further, Part Two is brought to life with new visuals by Raphael Bliss, with visual direction and styling by Betsy Johnson, a creative director who has worked with Demna and Ye. The campaign was photographed in Tokyo.

Future releases that have been created and designed are expected go into stores during the fall and into 2023.

Last January, it was revealed that Balenciaga was collaborating with Yeezy Gap. The first Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga merchandise became available last February, with additional items added in May. The collection went into Gap retail stores, starting with Gap’s Times Square flagship in July, and was followed by select U.S. stores.

Among the new styles are Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga coated cotton pullover anorak for $260, coated cotton overalls for $300, T-cut parka for $340 and T-cut puffer for $400.

A look from YZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Part Two.

As reported last week, Ye walked away from his increasingly troubled relationship with Gap, alleging that Gap failed to live up to its agreement to distribute Yeezy product. In an internal memo to employees Sept. 15, Gap brand chief executive officer Mark Breitbard said the company would “wind down the partnership.”

Ye first signed a deal with Gap in June 2020, saying they would create modern, elevated basics at accessible price points.

“While we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned,” Breitbard said.

Earlier that day, Ye’s attorney, Nicholas Gravante Jr. of Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, told WWD: “Gap left Ye no choice but to terminate their collaboration agreement because of Gap’s substantial noncompliance.

“Ye had diligently tried to work through these issues with Gap both directly and through counsel,” Gravante said. “He has gotten nowhere. Gap left him no choice to but to terminate their agreement. Gap’s substantial noncompliance with its contractual obligations has been costly. Ye will now promptly move forward to make up for lost time by opening Yeezy retail stores.”

Gravante and two other attorneys sent a letter to Gap Sept. 15, officially pulling the plug on the agreement and referring to a back and forth after Ye informed Gap of what he saw as a breach of contract on Aug. 16. Specifically, Ye argued that Gap failed to sell Yeezy products in Gap’s stores or open dedicated stores to the line.

YZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga was part of the overall collection, but a separate agreement.

A YZY Engineered by Balenciaga Part Two style.

Last May, Sonia Syngal, the former CEO of Gap Inc., said, “The Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga launch drove urgency with customers and generated brand buzz in the first quarter with 6.6 billion media impressions. Additionally, you can expect the brand to expand across wholesale and marketplaces later this year.”

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Hot Summer Bags

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Despite Deal Ending, YZY Gap Engineered

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad