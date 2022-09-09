They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s.

As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon.

Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks.

For a few years now, brands have collaborated with fashionistas to display head-to-toe looks for their runway shows and parties. Elsewhere, bright colors, denim, suiting, wild prints, gender-fluid styles and sky-is-the-limit looks populate street-style galleries worldwide.

Who can forget Julia Fox and Kanye West clad in denim tuxedos a la Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, solely defining statement denim as a key category in street style.

Bella Hadid leads the pack on the Y2K movement with low-rise pants, miniskirts and the omnipresent crop top, while mixing in iconic vintage pieces — furthering the vintage fever seen worldwide.

Other trends to look for include new takes on power suiting, glam for day, Uber-bright colors including Barbie pink, mile-high platforms and boundary-pushing menswear.

Whether designers today are influenced by street style, or vice versa, one thing is for sure: street style remains a fun fashion spectacle.

Here, WWD’s They Are Wearing spotlights some of the most directional looks from the streets of New York throughout New York Fashion Week.