LONG BEACH, Calif. — Nicolai Marciano’s quietly spearheading a renaissance at Guess that’s made the denim brand highly relevant in a very short amount of time.

Marciano, the son of Guess cofounder Paul Marciano, serves as director of brand partnerships for Guess Inc. and Guess Jeans USA, the latter being the incubator division at the company that’s been on a roll in striking just the right deals with up-and-coming or under-the-radar brands many of which are hailing from the ultra hot streetwear world.

“It’s a big initiative for the brand,” Marciano said of the division. “Being able to activate these type of moments is something we feel really resonates with the younger demographic. So, beyond just making a collection, but creating an experience for them.”

The company’s most recent collaboration with London-based Places+Faces continued building on that theme. The capsule launched at ComplexCon this past weekend and just like last year, the Guess booth drew consistent lines out the door on both days as consumers snapped up pieces that played off of reflective materials and ambient camera film filters with tracksuits, raincoats, hats and striped tops.

Turns out ComplexCon was just the tip of the iceberg for the capsule. Marciano laid out the broader plans for the global launch as he sat off to the side on a couch Sunday during the final day of ComplexCon with Places+Faces cofounder Imran Ciesay. The two overlooked the cash wraps and steady stream of consumers into the booth.

The capsule will see a global launch through the spring, filled out with multiple pop-ups and activations between now and then. The details, Marciano said, are still being worked out.

While Guess Jeans USA enjoyed success with its Farmers Market concept — a weekend pop-up that featured multiple brands, food and live performances — launched first in downtown Los Angeles earlier this year, Marciano’s not looking to just hit the repeat button on that experience just because it did prove popular.

“We definitely want to make another moment like we had at Farmers Market. I’m not sure if it will be the Farmers Market but definitely the same type of activation,” he said.

It’s an acknowledgement of the buzz around a category, style of dress and community that defines the more generic streetwear label, which Marciano doesn’t see any signs of cooling down.

“I think that all of these brands, including us, they’re tapping into this hyper-passionate demographic that is hyper passionate about everything in their life, between music and fashion,” he said. “And that’s a great customer to have because they bring a lot of energy to your brand.”