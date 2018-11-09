LOS ANGELES — Turns out third time’s a charm for Diamond Supply Co.

After two failed attempts to sell its Nike SB Diamond Dunk shoe this past weekend at ComplexCon, it was able to sell the coveted canary yellow colorway and two others Thursday at a pop-up in downtown’s Jewelry District.

“Thank, God, there’s no problems,” Diamond founder Nick Tershay said at the pop-up Thursday afternoon.

The company looked to offer exclusively the canary yellow colorway, of which there were only 250, during the two-day fashion, food, art and music event. It was to be followed by the planned pop-up offering the white and black colorways of which 8,000 and 18,000 were produced, respectively.

However, fan frenzy for the shoe had sales shut down first Saturday and again Sunday, even after metal barricades and more security were brought in.

“We ended up police escorting the shoes out of the building after the riot,” Tershay said of what happened Sunday.

He added he never would have thought that could be the scenario and “I would not have even imagined that when we showed up this morning there would be nearly 1,000 people across the street.”

Diamond Supply gave out more than 700 wristbands to people for Thursday’s pop-up.

Tershay said next year they’re unsure of what the release for ComplexCon will be, but they’ll be strategic in preparations to avoid a situation similar to last weekend.

The Los Angeles pop-up took over a working store in the Jewelry District, where shop after shop sells jewelry. Store signage was in keeping with the aesthetic of the existing shop and also launched in tandem with similar pop-ups in Barcelona; Paris; Antwerp, Belgium; Tokyo, and Melbourne, Australia.

Sneakerhead Nana Cunha was standing in line Thursday afternoon for the black and white colorways. He said he’d want the canary colorway but was operating off the correct assumption that it was sold out.

Cunha, who was not at ComplexCon, said he heard about the Diamond pop-up from a friend and said he waits in lines because he’s “a big shoe guy and I like how the shoes look.”

Ben Reyes said he arrived at 7 p.m. Wednesday night and was there until about midnight standing in line for a wristband. He came back the following day at 7 a.m., waiting in the parking lot until the late afternoon to stand in line outside the Diamond pop-up.

He said he was looking to buy the black and white Diamond Dunks, saying he tried to get the canaries on Sunday at ComplexCon, but saw how packed the area was and turned around.

“I like the shoes so I’m just going to wait,” Reyes said of why he was willing to stand in line. “I’d rather wait for them instead of paying extra for them [from a reseller] and then you get to meet new people. I get a kick out of it.”

The black colorway is expected to be sold on the Nike SNKRS app beginning Saturday.

The canary colorway sold out almost immediately, Tershay said, noting it was the first thing people asked for Thursday. As of Friday afternoon, the colorway had offers as high as $3,000, according to resale site StockX.

The Nike SB collaboration is particularly significant as Diamond rings in its 20th year in business this month, but also marks the 13th anniversary of when the brand launched its first Diamond Dunk collaboration with Nike SB. It was a move that proved a catalyst for the business as it significantly broadened Diamond’s reach from niche skate brand to relevance among sneaker collectors and fans of streetwear.

Up next for Diamond is a collaboration with adult cartoon show “Family Guy,” which is also celebrating its 20th year. In December, Diamond will partner with Coca-Cola for another collaboration. Both will include apparel, skateboards, shoes and accessories.