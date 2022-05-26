They Are Wearing: Frieze Frame

From May 18 to the 22, art aficionados flocked to The Shed in Manhattan to celebrate creativity during the Frieze Art Fair, while flaunting personal style.

“Frieze New York brings together over 65 of the world’s leading galleries to showcase ambitious solo, group and themed presentations by pioneering artists and offers the opportunity to not only discover up-and-coming talent but also engage with some of art history’s most important figures. Celebrating the creative spirit of the city, the fair will see a strong representation from New York’s galleries and spaces,” Frieze New York said in a statement.

Historically, the art lover has always been more of a risk-taker in terms of personal style and this year’s Frieze New York crowd proved this to be true once again, exemplifying the ongoing cross pollination between fashion and art.

Some of the biggest trends spotted during the fair included bright colors, graphic patterns and bold statement-emblazoned styles. Additionally, head-to-toe florals — ranging from painterly styles to ditzy and retro-motifs — proved strong across men’s and women’s looks.

In terms of silhouette, fluid skirts and slightly voluminous, breezy summer dresses (from caftan-inspired looks to cape-like throes) in elongated silhouettes were prevalent. In a similar tone, casual suiting and separates offered a mix of polish and ease.

Monochromatic black and neutral-toned looks alluded to the downtown art scene, where playful silhouettes reminiscent of Comme des Garçons and Yohji Yamamoto continue to be the go-to uniform.

In accessories, crossbody bags, platform footwear, baseball caps and the ever-popular chunky sneaker completed the looks.

FOR MORE FASHION FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

They Are Wearing: Brit Blossoms

They Are Wearing: Paris Haute Couture Week Spring 2022

They Are Wearing: Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022