In anticipation of the H&M x Moschino collection that will be in stores and online on Nov. 8, the companies have revealed their campaign photographed by Steven Meisel. The campaign featured a slew of top models including Gigi Hadid, Vittoria Ceretti, Rianne Von Rompaey, Stella Maxwell, Soo Joo Park, Imaan Hammam.
@Sofiahub has a lot up her sleeve — she's just not quite ready to let you in on it just yet. The 19-year-old breakout actor of The "Ozark" teases what's to come and how she maintains balance in her life.
Photographed by @Dandoperalski
We spoke to top buyers at some of your favorite places to shop including Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Matches Fashion, and Net-a-porter about their favorite collections, top trends, and must-have items.
Photographed by @zefashioninsider
Hedi Slimane hit back at critics who criticized his Celine collection in a statement to TV journalist Loic Prigent. He calls them conservative, puritanical and possibly homophobic, saying, "For some in America, I also have the poor taste of being a man who is succeeding a woman. You could read into that a subtext of latent homophobia that is quite surprising. Is a man drawing women's collections an issue?"