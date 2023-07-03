They Are Wearing: Spring 2024 Menswear

In the midst of the influencer industry’s powerful impact on global street style, there are a number of outliers in the world’s fashion capitals who are bringing back creative, individualized modes of self-expression. Some reside in the most insider levels of the industry, while others are just full-fledged fashion lovers who are exerting influence in new ways.

As luxury menswear continues its creative streak, the spring 2024 shows in Florence, Milan and Paris served as a perfect backdrop for street style stars both veteran and emerging to push their own idiosyncratic fashion to new heights.

Rather than sticking to pieces that could easily identify with a single “core” trend (as so many in fashion are wont to do), for these sartorial rebels, it’s all about the mix. By collaging references to various time periods and playing with proportion, color and silhouette with an almost childlike naivete, they orchestrate outfits that are undefinable.

Some notes, however, played on repeat.

Cheery knitwear, for instance, continues to trend, proving especially popular this season in the form of tank tops. Ditto voluminous trousers, which paraded down nearly every major runway as part of a matching suit, but were styled on the streets mostly sans jackets. Graphic baby T-shirts and body-skimming transparent tops proved more appropriate for the scorching heat, while also giving a feminine touch to utility cargos that came bleached, tie-dyed and patchworked.

Dressing with a sense of irony is also key. Archetypal uniforms borrowed from the closets of varsity jocks, all-American cowboys, motocross racers and even Hawaiian tourists were layered together to communicate fashion’s more irreverent side.