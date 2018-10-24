LOS ANGELES — Nike Inc. will not be participating in this year’s ComplexCon, WWD has learned.

A Nike spokeswoman on Wednesday confirmed the company would not be involved in this year’s event and added, “There’s nothing to it. We have a great relationship with Complex. We are just not participating this year.”

A ComplexCon spokeswoman declined to comment on Nike.

The brand showed up at ComplexCon in a big way last year. There was product to support the marketing spend, timed with the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Air Force 1. That was played up with a booth buildout that included an AF-100 Center Court where talks from big names such as Virgil Abloh took place; an Air Force 1 wall filled with 100 rare, limited-edition styles, and customization classes led by Don C, Errolson Hugh and others.

Despite the lack of one of the streetwear category’s biggest names in footwear, other brands are still staking claims to space there. The brands include Adidas Originals, Puma, A Bathing Ape, Billionaire Boys Club, Union, Chinatown Market, K-Swiss, Kappa, OVO and Ripndip. There also appears to be a greater play with Hollywood at this year’s event, with actor Michael B. Jordan expected to make an appearance to support the “Creed 2” movie.

ComplexCon officials have remained relatively tight-lipped on the fashion aspect of the two-day event after Dior in July was confirmed to be on the show floor. The confirmation was retracted after ComplexCon officials learned it had received misinformation from an agency that said it was acting on behalf of the luxury house, but in fact it was not. Dior will not be at ComplexCon. At the time, event officials maintained that development did not impact deals with other luxury brands for this year.

Part of ComplexCon’s appeal has been the drops and last-minute announcements, meaning next week could bear out in additional news on brands, speakers and appearances.

Event organizers recently revealed a speaker lineup that includes Abloh, Tommy Hilfiger, Lena Waithe, Issa Rae, Karen Civil, Jaden Smith and others.

Weekend VIP passes, priced at $300, are sold out. General admission for the weekend is priced at $100, while day passes are $60.

ComplexCon made waves in 2016 when it made its debut in the marketplace and is seen by some as a next-generation trade show or mall concept melding aspects such as food, fashion, art, music and panel discussions in a single venue.