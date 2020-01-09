In the capital of men’s street style — Florence — heritage rules with classic archetypes stealing the spotlight. But hints of progressive fashion are starting to leave their mark. Here are the top looks of the street-style season.
Is another "Brad-mance" brewing?
At last night's National Board of Review Awards Bradley Cooper, who introduced Pitt for the best-supporting actor award, shared a story of returning a jacket he’d accidentally left behind after a Los Angeles Philharmonic concert last summer.
“I went home with Brad Pitt’s jacket, and I’m not going to lie to you, I tried it on. And you know what? It felt really good,” Cooper told the Cipriani crowd. “And that’s the power of Brad Pitt.”
“Well,” said Pitt, considering the curved glass trophy. “It’s nice being able to leave this thing carrying something other than George Clooney.”
Beauty is now cruelty-free in California.
On Jan. 1, the California Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, which bans stores from selling cosmetics tested on animals, was enacted.
The legislation makes it unlawful for a manufacturer to “import for profit or sell” any cosmetic — makeup, skin care, body care and hair care — that was developed using animal testing on or after Jan. 1. A violation of the law is punishable by an initial fine of $5,000, followed by $1,000 a day.
Supreme reigned in the resale market in the 2010s.
That was one of the findings of TheRealReal’s 2010s Retrospective report, which the company will release today.
Supreme was ranked number one in the company’s list of the top 10 brands with the strongest resale value for the decade. The standout item for the brand was a box logo hoodie.
TheRealReal also singled out the top three brands with the fastest growing resale value over the decade — Gucci, Fendi and Dior — and attributed their popularity to some of the changes that have made the brands more desirable.
A Peter Lindbergh exhibition is making its debut in Germany next month.
The legendary photographer whose fashion portfolio included Dior, Louis Vuitton and the Pirelli calendar, among others, died at the age of 74 in September.
The upcoming show of 140 works, “Peter Lindbergh: Untold Stories,” were all curated by Lindberg himself before his death.
@Jacquemus is going coed.
The designer’s show on Jan. 18 during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris will showcase both his women’s and men’s fall ready-to-wear collections.
Jacquemus, who launched his men’s line in 2018, previously showed the collections separately, though he tested the coed concept with his 10th-anniversary show, held in a rolling lavender field in Provence, France, in June.
