Supreme reigned in the resale market in the 2010s. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ That was one of the findings of TheRealReal’s 2010s Retrospective report, which the company will release today.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Supreme was ranked number one in the company’s list of the top 10 brands with the strongest resale value for the decade. The standout item for the brand was a box logo hoodie.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ TheRealReal also singled out the top three brands with the fastest growing resale value over the decade — Gucci, Fendi and Dior — and attributed their popularity to some of the changes that have made the brands more desirable.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @jeanpalmieri ⁣ 📸: @alfredo_piola ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #supreme⁣ #resale⁣ #therealreal