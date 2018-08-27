LOS ANGELES — Most everyone has something to say, whether good or bad, about the Ed Hardy brand. Los Angeles streetwear brand Rose In Good Faith wants to add to the conversation and give people something new to talk about.

The label was tapped to work on a collaboration with the brand, well-known for its tattoo-inspired graphics seen on many a celebrity in the early aughts.

Rose in Good Faith aims for an elevated aesthetic for its Ed Hardy collaboration, which is being produced in downtown Los Angeles.

“You’re going to see a lot of elevation in the applications and the graphics,” said creative director Akiva Alpert, who founded Rose in Good Faith with David Teitelbaum in 2016. “You’re going to see a lot of eccentricities in the way the graphics are constructed, but I think when it comes to the garments themselves, it’s applying body modifications to the garments. It’s the idea of the clothing, the fabric in a sense, becoming a tattoo. We asked how can we push the envelope even further on something that isn’t just taking nostalgia, but actually stands on its own as being even more progressive and edgier than what came before.”

The collection, set for a November launch, includes four T-shirts, a hoodie and matching pant in three colorways, track pant, silk short-sleeve hoodie and a quilted sukajan jacket. The collection is priced from $350 to $3,082.

Rose in Good Faith, to tease the upcoming collection, recently released 50 Swarovski crystal-adorned T-shirts marketed to a select roster of clients. The shirts, priced at $3,095 and bedazzled with 3,000 crystals, sold out in two days going to celebrities or other influencers. Tyga was among the first to be seen wearing the shirt.

“These were made to be bespoke just because the manufacturing costs alone were very high so they were made to be special and something that prefaced the [main] collection,” Alpert said.

He added “the DNA from the shirt” will be infused in the main collection, which is aimed at being unisex.

“Beyond the iconography and the nostalgia aspect of Ed Hardy, there’s always been something very special to me about the contributions to streetwear as a whole via Christian Audigier,” Alpert said. “This is honoring that legacy, while also taking into consideration that we like doing things that are out of the box.”