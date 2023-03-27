×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: March 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Madelyn Cline Plays the Long Game

Fashion

Designer Katie Gallagher’s Death Ruled a Homicide

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Julien Dossena Is Embracing ‘Freedom’ at Jean Paul Gaultier

They Are Wearing: Shanghai Fashion Week Fall 2023

As the city gradually comes out of the pandemic, showgoers return in more pragmatic and tailored styles.

By
Tianwei Zhang, Denni Hu
Plus Icon
They Are Wearing: Shanghai Fashion Week Fall 2023
They Are Wearing: Shanghai Fashion Week Fall 2023
PixCake
PixCake
PixCake
View ALL 54 Photos

SHANGHAIThe first fully physical Shanghai Fashion Week kicked off last Thursday as the city gradually recovers from the pandemic. There are no longer many people wearing masks on the street, and social life is back.

After spending more than three years living under the shadow of COVID-19, showgoers have adopted a more pragmatic way of dressing this season, reflecting the nation’s cautious attitude toward the economy and geopolitical tensions.

From the looks outside the emerging talent showcase platform Labelhood, and Ontimeshow, the city’s largest trade show, it appeared that street-y styles have diminished, replaced with sharp and modern tailoring and statement outerwear in muted tones as the weather in Shanghai remains cold and wet.

Related Galleries

At Labelhood, a retailer and talent support platform that champions local emerging designers, modern Chinese aesthetics — created by a mix of vintage satin, suede, and floral prints — was put in fun juxtaposition against the Art Deco exteriors along the Bund, a group of buildings that has been restored by star architect David Chipperfield, revitalizing its original grandeur.

Also blowing in the early spring breeze are bright, dopamine-inducing shades of pistachio greens, pale yellows, azure blues and powder pink, which dominated the color story at Ontimeshow, one of the largest trade shows during Shanghai Fashion Week. According to WGSN China, such bright hues evoked a sense of “sweet little blessings that consumers crave from the bottom of their hearts” in a city that just got back on its feet post-COVID-19.

Here, fashion photographer Milk shared what he documented for WWD during the week.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad