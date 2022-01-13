Spotlight On: Saint Art

“Saint Art is New York street style for everyone.”

Launched last summer by Caroline Gogolak, who cofounded Carbon38 and was the previous head of retail at SoulCycle, emerging label Saint Art is looking to be the next big thing in accessible streetwear, while addressing the ongoing issues of sustainability within the industry.

The brand’s investors include Sean Rad, cofounder of Tinder; Gaingels; Ryan Urban, founder of Wunderkind; Wilton Speight; Ben Kaplan and Elliot Tebele of Fuckjerry; Eric Murzyn of Silverman Capital, and Justine Skye.

A look from Saint Art Courtesy

“There’s such a risk in fashion. When you look at sustainability, there’s a $500 billion problem when it comes to goods that are never sold, or eventually go into a landfill, which is an annual problem. As the world continues to buy, buy, buy, it’s only going to become more of a problem,” the founder and CEO said during a preview appointment. “Fast fashion is such a dirty word — but we’re taking our learnings from it and cutting the production timeline from a year to 30 days and figuring out how we’re going to merchandise in that window….As we create a bigger business, we want to have such a global impact that’s creating that closed circular loop for sustainability.”

To create a new sustainable approach to fast fashion, Saint Art operates within a 30-day design window to manufacture and deliver direct-to-consumer collections with low-waste production. The brand purchases its raw materials “way in advance,” in order to “drive the right goods at the right time” for its biweekly, limited quantity drops. Currently, the brand is working in stock (including vegan materials) and repurposes leftover and deadstock fabrications to limit waste.

“Removing the risk of unsold inventory avoids discounting and that profit, in turn, allows us to invest in more sustainable sourcing and production practices,” the brand’s e-commerce sustainability page states.

A look from Saint Art Courtesy

“We drop new products every month and launch about thirty new styles. Newness and trend is something we’re focused on and really after,” Gogolak added. “Our goal is to have a full outfit under $300.”

Today, the brand is releasing its latest drop of “elevated, downtown street-sport styles” designed by creative director and head of design, Donald Oliver, who previously cut his teeth at Jason Wu, J Brand and Elizabeth and James. The capsule’s ready-to-wear ranges from youthful soft suiting; reinvigorated sweatsuits (in the brand’s signature splatter paint print); metallic skirts and joggers; faux shearling and novel outerwear; day dresses, and more. Within each drop, the brand offers easy, transitional and trendy wardrobing that balances the juxtaposition of masculine and feminine with city edge and comfort. Prices range from $115 to $450.