LOS ANGELES — Collector Ryan Fuller breathed a sigh of relief last year when he found the final Supreme skate deck to complete his collection that’s set to be auctioned off in mid-January by Sotheby’s.

Before that, Fuller’s collection of Supreme skateboarding decks will be shown as part of the “Inferno” exhibition at the Jason Vass Gallery in downtown Los Angeles. The exhibition runs Dec. 2 through Dec. 15.

“It’s been something I’ve wanted to do,” Fuller said of the exhibition. “I told myself once I completed the collection, because it was a challenge for me to find the last few pieces of the puzzle.”

The decks were authenticated by StockX, with the exhibit curated by gallery owner Vass and Christion Lennon, founder of skate and streetwear brand Brotherhood. The skate collection is estimated to be worth more than $2 million.

Fuller’s 243-piece collection will be paired at the gallery with the Supreme accessory collection of Yukio Takahashi. The collector has amassed every accessory by the brand except for its pinball machine, for a total of more than 1,300 pieces.

“We met through Supreme,” Fuller said of how he and Takahashi connected. “The community of Supreme collectors is kind of a tight-knit community and I met him from Instagram probably six years ago. The first time I ever met the guy in person or actually spoke with him on the phone was about a month ago when we started working on this show. We had only communicated through Instagram and social media up until recently.”

Fuller, who grew up skating, said he’s always been into fashion, art and skateboarding. He’s been an avid sneaker collector and has worn Supreme for years.

“I felt like the decks were the pinnacle of what Supreme made,” Fuller said. “It’s art. It’s skateboarding. It’s style. All in one.”

Fuller began collecting the decks around 2008, which was about 10 years after the brand began releasing the boards, making the process of collecting challenging when he began going back to search for pieces from the past. He dealt with other collectors and frequented Japanese auction sites. At times, he fell victim to fakes.

Once the auction passes, Fuller said he isn’t fully sure where he’ll turn his attention to for his next collection.

“I don’t know. I was thinking about that,” he said. “I’ll probably buy some art. I’ve always collected art. Maybe build up my collection a little bit. Maybe start collecting properties.”