They Are Wearing: Brit Blossoms

London street style has always been known for its ideal mix of craftsmanship, vintage finds and edgy, personal style. With spring here at last — and warmer temperatures — the British capital continues to deliver.

As seen on the London streets, prominent trends such as unconventional tailoring — slouchy blazers worn atop tank tops, cropped pants, or even paired with pleated sweatpants and dress shoes with big socks — and a love of vintage continue to shine. Leather jackets with fringed embellishment and perfecto styles worn with bell-bottom jeans and biker belts exude a cool factor through retro and iconic outerwear styles. Both trends exude youthful, street appeal.

A ’90s throwback is present in skater girls with cropped tank tops and baggy jeans, similarly seen on guys with platform combat boots, while ’80s New Wave makes a bold statement in bright-colored cropped jackets with big shoulder pads. Other brightly colored highlights include bright pink and green suitings, as well as playful tie-dye pants.

Athleisure is still present but is worn in monochromatic darker tones, giving the looks a more elevated feel while referencing streetwear when worn with chunky footwear. Also ubiquitous across the London streets is genderless fashion, as seen in cropped bustiers and oversize bomber jackets.

When it comes to accessories, raver sunglasses, colorful headwear and hats, and crossbody bags continue to lead, as well as multiple sizes of backpacks, layered jewelry and the occasional statement choker with punk spikes.

British fashion may have its ebbs and flows, but London street style has always reigned — almost as long as the Queen, who will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee year in June.