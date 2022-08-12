They Are Wearing: Corsica, France

After two years and three lockdowns, the French, and their summer style, have flocked to the island of Corsica. Known for its turquoise waters, local rosé and stylish seaside villages, the mountainous isle 146 miles southeast from Nice is a Mediterranean vacation classique — and style-spotting on the island in 2022 does not disappoint.

Outside of Paris, pre-COVID-19 French street style was traditionally chic, but reserved. The more flamboyant looks were saved for the streets of the fashion capital. But everything has changed since the pandemic and this summer, buttoned-up looks have given way to a more playful approach to style — and, even more interestingly, to fresh takes on all things classic.

In Bonifacio, a town on the southern tip of the island, bright colors and early-2000s accents rule the streets. Summer staples like sun hats and linen chemises are reimagined. Now they’re paired with bold motifs, cargo pants, cycling shorts (which seem to be in everywhere this spring and summer) and chunky footwear (again, ubiquitous worldwide).

The recent European heatwave that had temperatures climbing into the triple digits — combined with the “anything goes” attitude that COVID-19 has left in its wake — means there is no longer any fear of showing some skin, which makes for both literal and metaphorical fresh air in French street style.

Monochromatic athleisure also makes an appearance on the island, the ideal European holiday that combines the best of France with a strong Italian vibe (after all, it’s only 8 miles north of Sardinia). But that basic activewear is about the only neutral palate on an island abloom with color — and cool.