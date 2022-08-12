×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brooklyn’s Crown Jewel or Soulless Mall? The Luxury Commodification of Williamsburg

Business

Farfetch Teams Up With Salvatore Ferragamo

Accessories

Katy Perry Shares Her Experience Buying Back Her Footwear Brand

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France

In Bonifacio, a town on the southern tip of the island, bright colors and early 2000s accents rule the streets.

They Are Wearing: Corsica
They Are Wearing: Corsica
They Are Wearing: Corsica
They Are Wearing: Corsica
They Are Wearing: Corsica
View ALL 36 Photos

After two years and three lockdowns, the French, and their summer style, have flocked to the island of Corsica. Known for its turquoise waters, local rosé and stylish seaside villages, the mountainous isle 146 miles southeast from Nice is a Mediterranean vacation classique — and style-spotting on the island in 2022 does not disappoint.

Outside of Paris, pre-COVID-19 French street style was traditionally chic, but reserved. The more flamboyant looks were saved for the streets of the fashion capital. But everything has changed since the pandemic and this summer, buttoned-up looks have given way to a more playful approach to style — and, even more interestingly, to fresh takes on all things classic.

In Bonifacio, a town on the southern tip of the island, bright colors and early-2000s accents rule the streets. Summer staples like sun hats and linen chemises are reimagined. Now they’re paired with bold motifs, cargo pants, cycling shorts (which seem to be in everywhere this spring and summer) and chunky footwear (again, ubiquitous worldwide).

The recent European heatwave that had temperatures climbing into the triple digits — combined with the “anything goes” attitude that COVID-19 has left in its wake — means there is no longer any fear of showing some skin, which makes for both literal and metaphorical fresh air in French street style.

Monochromatic athleisure also makes an appearance on the island, the ideal European holiday that combines the best of France with a strong Italian vibe (after all, it’s only 8 miles north of Sardinia). But that basic activewear is about the only neutral palate on an island abloom with color — and cool.

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Hot Summer Bags

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France, Offers

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad