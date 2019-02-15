The New York backlot at Paramount Studios was crawling with Los Angeles gallery-goers on Thursday when the inaugural Frieze L.A. art fair opened with 70 booths in a Kulapat Yantrasast-designed tent, a temporary Matchesfashion.com town house, a re-creation of the infamous club Max’s Kansas City and more. Hopes for the perfect SoCal winter day were dashed by rain, which left visitors to brave the elements in oversize trenchcoats, iridescent or punk rock jackets and allover print suits worthy of an artist’s canvas. Bold strokes of red made a lasting impression, as did Gucci belt bags — but the ultimate accessory was an umbrella.