“Seeing so many trans women acting and performing was something that was major and amazing to me...Knowing that we have a trans writer also made me feel safe about the stories that I would portray,” said @indyamoore of starring in @poseonfx, a groundbreaking show for its casting of a number of trans women and its depiction of the lives of trans people. Head to WWD.com to read more about how she landed the audition for Pose, attending LaGuardia High School for acting and beginning her career as a model. #wwdeye (📷: @chinseephoto)