Trends transcend borders, as these street-style snaps attest. Fantasy camp shirts, flowing dresses, straw accessories and micro bags were spotted on the streets of Cannes, France; Copenhagen; Taipei, Taiwan; Shanghai; New York; Seoul, and Los Angeles.
Ibiza is in full summer mode with its usual wave of fashion industry insiders taking up refuge for a break of sun and relaxation. From @sevenpinesibiza – the most anticipated hotel opening of the season, pictured here – to NYC favorite @ilbuconys's first non-U.S. restaurant, WWD takes a look at what not miss this summer on the island. Read the full story on WWD.com. #wwdeye
“Seeing so many trans women acting and performing was something that was major and amazing to me...Knowing that we have a trans writer also made me feel safe about the stories that I would portray,” said @indyamoore of starring in @poseonfx, a groundbreaking show for its casting of a number of trans women and its depiction of the lives of trans people. Head to WWD.com to read more about how she landed the audition for Pose, attending LaGuardia High School for acting and beginning her career as a model. #wwdeye (📷: @chinseephoto)
“I normally wear what’s easiest while staying chic: think denim jumpsuits, easy skirt pairings, boyfriend jeans,” said @sophiaamoruso of her office style during the summer. WWD spoke to tech’s biggest execs, from Amoruso to @raissagerona, chief brand officer of @revolve, about what they wear to the beach and to the office in the summer heat. Read the rest of the responses on WWD.com. #wwdfashion (📷: Katie Jones)
It’s not every day that a young singer gets a shout-out from Drake, writes @maxinesleep . But as Ama Lou can attest, there’s quite the intense regimen behind her rising success. The songstress, songwriter and director who Drake recently credited as being an inspiration for his latest “Scorpion” record, is a classically trained singer whose mental and physical discipline has prepared her for cross-industry breakout. Read more on WWD.com.
