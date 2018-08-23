Floral motifs — cut into oversize dresses — loomed large during fashion week in Copenhagen earlier this month. Big shirts, small bags, suburban sneakers and tinges of Western also figured into the street-style scene in various locales.
Fast fashion is coming to Africa — thanks to 26-year-old entrepreneur Jessica Anuna.
Young African millennial consumers, have long been faced with a shopping challenge, reports @rituupadhyay . Fast fashion is anything but fast for them, as ordering from a Western retailer can mean waiting anywhere from three to four weeks to receive an order.
This week Anuna launches klasha.com, a global fashion e-commerce platform with 300 stockkeeping units, targeting the growing African Millennial consumer which she describes as “a woman in her 20s who shops online at least two to three times a week, is fun-loving, on Instagram and Twitter 24/7.” Pictured, a look from Klasha. #wwdfashion #wwdnews
