Fast fashion is coming to Africa — thanks to 26-year-old entrepreneur Jessica Anuna. Young African millennial consumers, have long been faced with a shopping challenge. Fast fashion is anything but fast for them, as ordering from a Western retailer can mean waiting anywhere from three to four weeks to receive an order. This week Anuna launches klasha.com, a global fashion e-commerce platform with 300 stockkeeping units, targeting the growing African Millennial consumer which she describes as "a woman in her 20s who shops online at least two to three times a week, is fun-loving, on Instagram and Twitter 24/7."