They Are Wearing: Shanghai Post-lockdown

SHANGHAI — With lockdown measures slowly relaxing, sunny days aplenty, Shanghai residents have been back on the streets in style when they can, especially those living in the picturesque Former French Concession, which became a lifestyle destination in its own right.

The area around Anfu Road, the equivalent of SoHo New York in Shanghai, has recently experienced a street-style renaissance. Curbside Shanghai Fashion Week is now a year-round festival. The race to be snapped means a stamp of social media approval and instant local fame.

In terms of Shanghai street style, early Aughts influences reign large. Vintage corsets paired with Y2K cargo pants or camo skirts echoed Shibuya street style. Vintage corsets paired with Y2K cargo pants or camo skirts mirrored Shibuya street style, and workout getups paired with dandy loafers took a page from Bella Hadid’s recent model-off-duty fashion.

At the same time, easy denim jumpsuits or breezy caftans have become the ultimate strategy to get through Shanghai’s sweltering summer. Fully masked, many commuters are not afraid to bear a lot of skin with mini crop tops or vests to let in some air.

In accessories, retro headscarves, statement shoulder bags, chunky sneakers or slippers and baseball caps completed the looks.

Urban riders have taken to the streets with a more playful mind-set. Floral prints and relaxed fits became the norm, while functional accessories added an element of flair and street cred. Some even showed off their effortless biking style mixed with a touch of avant-garde reminiscent of Comme des Garçons and Yohji Yamamoto. A healthy disregard for the weather and post-lockdown realities (when there aren’t any) make the day.

