They Are Wearing Trends: Off the Streets, Onto the Runway

Bright colors, graphic details and playful layers.

Trends for fall 2022? Yes — but also the trends seen on showgoers and fashion aficionados outside the shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris. If any more were needed, their looks provided further proof that street style continues to be a source of inspiration through self-expression and a good amount of fun.

The fashionistas of Paris, arguably the capital of street style, flaunted fearless styles from head to toe. Case in point: Rihanna’s famous pregnancy style, which set the tone for new high-fashion, belly-flaunting “maternity” styles for the future. Hair accessories, thigh-high platform boots and sartorial gloves only added to the drama.

In Milan, street style also closely followed runway trends, such as the renaissance of the miniskirt, glamour from day to evening, colorblocking and sleek topcoats. Playful handbags with retro touches added the ideal finishing touch to the fashion-forward looks while sheer layers and nostalgic prints injected femininity and glamour.

Historically, the most experimental and closest to the street trends, London never disappoints. Personal style continues to take the lead as the main message, with crafty, colorful and masculine-meets-feminine elements at the forefront. Additionally, the influence of vintage boasts era-spanning styles, including ’70s bohemian, ’80s glam and ’90s raver.

When it comes to New York, layering for the elements is seen through performance wear and statement outerwear. Bright colors, even amid the colder months, brought forth the season’s sunny disposition. Novelty puffers, too, continued to dominate, adding both a touch of protection and street cred.