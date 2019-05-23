Venice’s famous Art Biennale takes place every two years, and features expositions by the world’s hottest contemporary artists; it’s so famous that it’s also known as the “Art Olympics.” The 2019 Biennale’s opening weekend, which took place May 11 to 12, drew a chic international crowd, attracting everyone from artists to curators, art critics to enthusiasts, all of whom filled the streets of Venice with style.
Intermittent downpours drove Biennale-goers indoors throughout the weekend, but visitors to the festival’s Arsenal venue sported sleek rainwear, belt bags, fanny packs and over-the-top layers.