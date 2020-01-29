By  on January 29, 2020

This spring, H&M Group will be the first retailer to sell clothes out of Circulose.

What is Circulose? It’s a new natural material for fashion made by upcycling used clothes and fashion waste, produced by Swedish fashion firm Re:newcell, in which H&M Group took a minority stake in 2017.

