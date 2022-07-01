Thermore Introduces Latest Fully Recycled Eco-Padding

MILAN — In light of luxury and sportswear brands’ rush to transition toward eco-minded materials, Thermore, a Milan-based premium thermal insulation company for apparel and outerwear, is introducing its latest innovation under the moniker Evodown Recycled, crafted from post-consumer rPET.

The company, established in 1972, labels the padding as a new-gen material providing the same soft touch and luxurious look, lightweight and silky feel of down stuffing, the company says.

Based on a hybrid technology, it is made of millions of free fibers encapsulated by two high-density outer layers, and according to Thermore, it combines the best features of the former with the easy manufacturing offered by cloth padding.

Evodown Recycled marks an evolution of the company’s rich portfolio of sustainable paddings, 97 percent of which are made of either fully or partially recycled fibers.

Thermore’s EVOdown padding. Courtesy of Thermore

In the 1980s, Thermore introduced its first recycled insulation material made of recycled PET bottles, which evolved into a fully recycled fiber-based padding in 2011 before the introduction in 2019 of the signature Ecodown product, including 10 PET bottles per outerwear piece.

The company’s portfolio includes rolled options with five different paddings, each coming in different weights and thicknesses (for a total of 50 combinations), as well as free fiber paddings, available in six iterations.

Currently being assessed to obtain the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification and Intertek’s Green Leaf, Thermore is PETA-approved as a vegan manufacturer. In addition to Milan, it boasts industrial plants in Hong Kong and Bangkok, the former certified according to the Higg standard for its environmental and social impact and the latter approved by Bluesign, which bestows its certification on companies with responsible business models especially when it comes to the use of chemicals.