×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Opportunities in Sustainability, Resale

Business

NRF Says Recession in 2022 Unlikely; Touch and Go for 2023

Fashion

Botter Wins 2022 ANDAM Fashion Award

Thermore Introduces Latest Fully Recycled Eco-Padding

The Milan-based company has recently debuted Evodown Recycled based on free fibers made from rPET.

Thermore's EVOdown padding.
Thermore's EVOdown padding. Courtesy of Thermore

MILAN — In light of luxury and sportswear brands’ rush to transition toward eco-minded materials, Thermore, a Milan-based premium thermal insulation company for apparel and outerwear, is introducing its latest innovation under the moniker Evodown Recycled, crafted from post-consumer rPET.

The company, established in 1972, labels the padding as a new-gen material providing the same soft touch and luxurious look, lightweight and silky feel of down stuffing, the company says.

Based on a hybrid technology, it is made of millions of free fibers encapsulated by two high-density outer layers, and according to Thermore, it combines the best features of the former with the easy manufacturing offered by cloth padding.

Evodown Recycled marks an evolution of the company’s rich portfolio of sustainable paddings, 97 percent of which are made of either fully or partially recycled fibers.

Thermore's EVOdown padding.
Thermore’s EVOdown padding. Courtesy of Thermore

In the 1980s, Thermore introduced its first recycled insulation material made of recycled PET bottles, which evolved into a fully recycled fiber-based padding in 2011 before the introduction in 2019 of the signature Ecodown product, including 10 PET bottles per outerwear piece.

The company’s portfolio includes rolled options with five different paddings, each coming in different weights and thicknesses (for a total of 50 combinations), as well as free fiber paddings, available in six iterations.

Currently being assessed to obtain the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification and Intertek’s Green Leaf, Thermore is PETA-approved as a vegan manufacturer. In addition to Milan, it boasts industrial plants in Hong Kong and Bangkok, the former certified according to the Higg standard for its environmental and social impact and the latter approved by Bluesign, which bestows its certification on companies with responsible business models especially when it comes to the use of chemicals.

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Down-free Padding Is Now Fully Recycled

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad