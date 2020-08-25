Eileen Fisher and West Elm today launched a sustainable home collaboration using clothing discards. More specifically, the collection uses post-consumer denim waste.

To date, the sustainable fashion pioneer and certified B Corp Eileen Fisher has taken back more than 1.4 million garments, all in varying conditions of use because there are no barriers to what the brand will accept. Those pieces deemed “too damaged to be worn,” were employed in the West Elm collaboration. Had they not been repurposed, they “would have likely ended up in a landfill if they weren’t used for this collection,” according to a spokesperson for Eileen Fisher.

The denim felted material for the pillows was created at Eileen Fisher’s Tiny Factory in Irvington, N.Y., while finishing processes including hand-sewing zippers, were handled by West Elm.

Made through a unique process of washing, repairing and deconstructing the pre-owned denim donations, the eight-piece collection includes layered pillow covers and a lounge chair exclusively available on Westelm.com/EileenFisher. Price ranges from around $159 to $179, for pillow covers in various sizes, to $1,999, for the lounge chair.

Through the felting process, the denim’s pre-worn details remain intact. “It has a lot of aliveness in a sense,” said Eileen Fisher, founder and co-chief executive officer; in a statement alongside the collection launch, adding: “Every seam or trace of a cuff gives a nod to its journey thus far.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall in Focus: Men’s Trends Fall 2020

Alex Bellos, president of West Elm, called the items “quality, artful pieces” that, more importantly, combine the companies’ shared commitments to responsible retail and great design. Fisher stressed: “As other brands join our mission, we will increase the potential to create positive change in the way we manufacture — by being kinder to the planet.”

Another supporter of ethical sourcing practices, West Elm has awarded more than three million premiums to factory partners as of October 2019 through its range of Fair Trade-certified goods. Such premiums help to provide economic independence to the communities providing the talent.

Although there are no plans to offer future West Elm x Eileen Fisher collections, the “limited-edition Eileen Fisher Renew collections will be recurring,” as the spokesperson reiterated. Eileen Fisher operates over 60 branded stores with two dedicated Renew stores.

For More Sustainability News, See:

Ten Years of Take-Back With Eileen Fisher

‘Fairness in the Factory But on the Farm,’ Too, Textile Experts Say