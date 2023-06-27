Getting Inspired: The Fall 2024 Fabrics Hitting the Catwalks

MILAN — Tactile, textured and rich-hued. That’s how textile-makers love their fabrics for fall 2024.

Textile firms are poised to debut collections throughout the summer at specialty fairs trying to anticipate trends and needs that fashion brands will adopt in one year’s time — particularly, more sustainable options hinged on 3D, fuzzy and crafty effects.

Here, WWD compiled a list of textiles expected to appear in the fall 2024 runway collections.

Loro Piana’s registered Steel Wish features two-thirds of wool blended with metal threads to achieve an almost-iridescent and crinkled effect suitable for 3D and textured knitwear.

Loro Piana ’s registered Steel Wish yarns. Paolo Brignone/Courtesy of Loro Piana

Lanificio Fratelli Tallia di Delfino is marking its 120th anniversary with a dedicated Anniversary Glencheck Super 130’s merino wool fabric aimed at blazers that comes with natural bi-stretch qualities making it biodegradable.

Lanificio Fratelli Tallia di Delfino’s 120th Anniversary Glencheck fabric. Courtesy of Lanificio Fratelli Tallia di Delfino

Botto Giuseppe’s Tropical is a worsted mélange Cradle-to-Cradle certified and Responsible Wool Standard-approved 100 percent wool fabric, finished with eco-minded compounds geared at coats and suiting.

Botto Giuseppe’s Tropical fabric. Courtesy of Botto Giuseppe

Redaelli 1893’s Angelica Macro Galles is a velvet fabric spun from 70 percent FSC-certified viscose and 30 percent cupro yarns, intended for fluid and soft overcoats bearing a traditional pattern.

Redaelli 1893’s Angelica Macro Galles velvet fabric. Courtesy of Redaelli 1893

Chargeurs PCC’s DHJ is a shirt interlining woven from 100 percent Better Cotton Initiative- and Oekotex 100-certified cotton heavy-weighted and suitable for collar, cuff and button plackets on dressy shirts.

Chargeurs PCC’s DHJ shirt interlining. Courtesy of Chargeurs PCC

Lanificio dell’Olivo’s Vivian is complex fluffy blend of mohair, superfine alpaca, viscose, RWS merino wool and recycled polyamide intended for tactile knitwear and overcoats boasting extra-warmth and a bulky look.

Lanificio dell’Olivo’s Vivian yarn. Courtesy of Lanificio dell’Olivo

Reda’s 1865 range includes a number of Super 120’s wool and cashmere blends geared at suiting and blazers that are naturally stretch coming from a traceable pipeline, dyed with ZDHC-certified compounds.

A Reda 1865 fabric. Courtesy of Reda

Albini Group’s New Life Recycled Denim Jacquard for the Albiate 1830 line is a 30 percent recycled and 70 percent Supima cotton fabric spun according to principles defined by the closed loop Retwist+ pre-consumer circularity program. Coming from denim leftovers, the fabric boasts a pale indigo shade and needs no further dyeing.

Albini Group’s New Life Recycled Denim Jacquard for the Albiate 1830 line spun according to Retwist+. Courtesy of Albini

Canepa’s Jacquard Giro Inglese Traforato is a cotton and thermos-moldable polyurethane blend leno weaved to obtain an openwork jacquard geared at women’s ready-to-wear, including dresses and lightweight overcoats. Its shimmering effect is achieved with a waterless technique.

Canepa’s Jacquard Giro Inglese Traforato fabric. Courtesy of Canepa

Vitale Barberis Canonico’s Mohair Affair is a 100 percent Responsible Mohair Standard-sourced mohair weighing 290 grams and offered in wintery solids including tan, forest green and yellow for lightweight yet cozy, tactile blazers.

Vitale Barberis Canonico’s Mohair Affair fabric. Courtesy of Vitale Barberis Canonico

Tessuti di Sondrio’s Denimcrude 17 is a wool and virgin wool blend with 8 percent nettle thrown into the mix to enhance density, flexibility and resistance. Labeled as “luxury denim wool,” it is intended for suits and overcoats.

Tessuti di Sondrio’s Denimcrude 17 fabric. Courtesy of Tessuti di Sondrio

Monticolor’s Live Sense is an Organic Content Standard-certified bouclé blend of cashmere and organic cotton in a curly surface and mélange version.

Monticolor’s Live Sense fabric Courtesy of Monticolor

Girani’s blend of silk and the trademarked Naia Filament offers a silky hand feel and enhanced softness. It’s geared at fluid dresses, tops and blouses.

Girani’s silk and Naia Filament blend. Courtesy of Naia

Maglificio Maggia’s Venere family of fabrics combines mulesing free wool and cashmere for a felted jersey intended for overcoats.

Maglificio Maggia’s Venere fabric. Courtesy of Maglificio Maggia

Manteco’s Pure range is crafted from the company’s registered MWool, a GRS-certified, low-impact, 100 percent recycled wool that avoids the use of virgin materials, chemicals and dyes, and releases no microplastics. Breathable and wrinkle-resistant, it is suitable for outerwear, overshirts, shirts, pants and suits.

Manteco’s Pure fabrics. Courtesy of Manteco

Servizi e Seta’s Zibellino 100 percent Mulberry silk bouclé yarn can be paired with the Furry Mulberry silk and polyamide blend and air-brushed to obtain threads with a superfine texture.

Servizi e Seta’s Zibellino and Furry yarns. Courtesy of Servizi e Seta

Eurojersey’s registered Sensitive Fabrics in the seasonal After Party range nods to the 1970s with tie patterns and pinstripe motif suitable for comfortable and performance-heavy tailoring and shirting.

Eurojersey’s Sensitive Fabrics. Courtesy of Eurojersey

Cariaggi’s Poodle is a 45 percent cashemere, 30 percent baby alpaca and 25 percent silk blend with a textured, 3D effect intended for luxe streetwear.

Cariaggi’s Poodle yarn. Courtesy of Cariaggi

Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia’s H2Dry family of yarns comes in a 100 percent merino wool version, as well as in blends with cashmere or organic cotton. Machine washable and boasting low pilling and easy care qualities, the threads are intended for knitwear.

Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia’s K-Wool Hike from the H2Dry family. Courtesy of Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia

Iluna Group’s Reinette range inspired by Madame De Pompadour includes floral-themed lace in delicate nuances enriched with Lurex threads.