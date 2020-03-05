By  on March 5, 2020

On Wednesday, certification nonprofit Global Organic Textile Standard announced the highest growth rate in 2019, with the rate of certified facilities growing by 35 percent, from 5,760 to 7,765 — covering more than 3 million workers.

While much of the volume increases in certified facilities were seen in Bangladesh, Europe and India — which has the largest number of GOTS-certified facilities at 2,411 — there was a dedicated effort by U.S. manufacturers, adding nearly 150 newly certified factories.

